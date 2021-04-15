Resident Evil Village April trailer shows off more locations & villagers The new trailer for shown during the April Resident Evil Showcase got a more in-depth look at what players will see in the village itself.

We’ve seen a lot of castles and dungeons in Resident Evil Village for quite a while now and not much in the way of actual village. The new trailer still had a lot of gothic and ceremonial structure to be seen, but there was a lot of other goods in the latest look at the game. We even got to see a wealth of the village and the plight the inhabitants were facing in Resident Evil Village. It’s looking like between the castle and the village, there’s going to be a lot of bloodthirsty horrors to deal with.

The new village-heavy Resident Evil Village trailer was shown at the start of the Resident Evil Showcase on April 15, 2021. A lot of our looks at this game have been very confined to a handful of locations. We’ve seen the shack of an unfortunate old man and the dungeons and living spaces of Lady Dimetrescu’s castle, but this new trailer had us traveling through ceremonial halls, underground caverns full of bodies, and through the village itself where the remaining survivors lurk, most seemingly in fear.. You can check out the trailer live below.

This was perhaps one of the most explanatory trailers for Resident Evil Village yet. Capcom has been very vague about details outside of the fact that we’ll be playing as Resident Evil 7’s Ethan Winters and that longtime series protagonist Chris Redfield will make another appearance. Of course, Lady Dimetrescu’s appearance took the internet by storm with attention for her very tall assets. That said, we still haven’t known much about what was going on. This trailer revealed a power struggle between the village and the castle. One that a “Mother Miranda” once kept in check to keep the villagers safe from bloodthirsty monsters that appear to be fashioned into lycans (werewolves) and vampires.

Alongside these details we learned that another gameplay demo is coming and The Mercenaries extra mode will be returning as well. With Resident Evil Village’s release date right around the corner on May 7, it won’t be much longer of a wait to play the whole thing, so stay tuned for any further details that come out leading up to release day.