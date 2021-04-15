Watch the April 15 Resident Evil Village Showcase here Here's where you can watch the latest Resident Evil Showcase.

Resident Evil Village is less than a month away, and developer Capcom is not finished teasing the next chapter in the iconic horror franchise. A new Resident Evil Showcase was announced and will shed more light on what’s next in the series. Let’s look at how you can watch the April 15 Resident Evil Showcase and learn more about Resident Evil Village.

The April 15 Resident Evil Village Showcase will go down today. The event will be streamed live on the Resident Evil YouTube channel at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. If you don’t feel like heading over to YouTube, you can always stay right here and watch the stream using the video embed below.

Capcom first revealed the new Resident Evil Showcase back on April 8, and it will likely be the final major presentation before the game launches on May 7. The event will once again be hosted by Brittney Brombacher, and will reveal new aspects of the upcoming Resident Evil Village.

What’s interesting, is that the event is titled “Resident Evil Showcase,” rather than “Resident Evil Village Showcase.” Couple that with the fact that Capcom said there will be a few surprises in store, and we may potentially get some news about other entries in the horror franchise. The last Resident Evil Showcase was back in January of this year.

That’s how you can watch the Resident Evil showcase. If you’re not able to catch it live, don’t worry, because we’ll be covering everything out of the event over on the Resident Evil topic page here on Shacknews.