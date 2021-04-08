New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Resident Evil Village showcase set for next week

Capcom will reveal a new gameplay trailer and story details for Resident Evil Village in a showcase next week.
Donovan Erskine
1

Resident Evil Village is set to have us shaking in our boots when it releases this May. As we lead up to launch, developer and publisher Capcom has shared details as to what players can expect when they jump into the newest installment in the horror franchise. It’s been announced that a Resident Evil Village Showcase is set to go down next week, giving us another look at gameplay and story in the latest Resident Evil title.

Capcom revealed the next Resident Evil Showcase with a brief video posted to its YouTube channel. The stream will go down next week on Thursday, April 15, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. Once again hosted by Brittney Brombacher, this event will include a brand new gameplay trailer, as well as a discussion with the developers behind the game.

Capcom also teases a few surprises for fans to witness at the showcase. Though we have no clue what these surprises are, we presume they’ll have something to do with Resident Evil Village, as the showcase is specifically dedicated to the new horror game. This is the second Resident Evil Showcase, as the event back in January gave us a release date, as well as the announcement of a demo.

We’re just over a month away from getting our hands on the latest Resident Evil title. The showcase is just a week away, and you can expect to read any breaking news from the event right here on Shacknews. Resident Evil Village launches on May 2, 2021 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

