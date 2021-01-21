Everything we learned from today's Resident Evil Showcase Capcom's digital event wasted no time in dishing out announcements and updates for upcoming games and celebrations surrounding Resident Evil's 25th anniversary.

Thousands of Resident Evil fans were waiting for today with bated breath as Capcom has been teasing a special digital event that promised a closer look at the upcoming Resident Evil Village. By the time the video presentation wrapped up, we had seen new gameplay footage, got release dates, new game announcements, and much more. Here is everything we learned from today’s Resident Evil Showcase presented by PlayStation.

Everything we learned from today’s Resident Evil Showcase

First up, we got official news on Resident Evil Village’s release date. Playstation owners are in for a treat this May and folks who have yet to secure a PS5 will be happy to know that digital purchases of the PS4 edition will get a free upgrade to the PS5 version at no additional cost.

Resident Evil Village crawls onto PS4 and PS5 this May

Those who have been able to snag a PS5 console and cannot wait to get their filthy mitts on the next Resident Evil game will be happy to know that a PS5-exclusive demo is up for download. It will be known as Maiden.

Exclusive Resident Evil Village PS5 demo available now

In possibly the biggest surprise of today’s event, Ubisoft is teaming up with Capcom to celebrate Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary. Starting in early February, players of The Division 2 will be able to score Resident Evil-themed cosmetics and more during a limited-time digital event.

The Division 2 will host limited-time Resident Evil-themed event next month

We also got news of an all-new multiplayer spinoff game celebrating the history of the Resident Evil franchise is on the way for consoles and PC. RE: VERSE will be free for all buyers of Resident Evil Village and will get a beta test in the coming week.

RE: VERSE REvealed, will be free with Resident Evil Village, beta coming in March

For more news on Resident Evil Village and all the fanfare surrounding this year’s 25th-anniversary celebration of Capcom’s survival horror franchise, keep it tuned to Shacknews.