The Division 2 will host limited-time Resident Evil-themed event next month In a surprising collaboration that no one expected, Ubisoft and Capcom will team up to celebrate Resident Evil's 25th anniversary with a limited-time event in The Division 2.

Lots of big news and reveals were flying out of today’s Resident Evil Showcase event presented by PlayStation. One of the more surprising developments was the official announcement of a collaboration between Ubisoft and Capcom to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise. Beginning February 2, The Division 2 will play host to a limited-time event where players can earn new cosmetics and items from the Resident Evil universe.

Most notably, players will be able to acquire the iconic Raccoon City Police Department tactical outfit made famous by Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 2. Division 2 owners who log in any time between February 2 through February 15 will score Leon’s gear. There will also be Resident Evil-themed weapon skins.

Fans of The Division 2 have been speculating for weeks that the upcoming Codename Nightmare event would be zombie-themed and today’s announcement certainly clears up some of the hazy details. There is no word yet if the looter shooter will feature zombies for players to kill, but you never know!