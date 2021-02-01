Resident Evil Village's art director reveals tall vampire lady's height Lady Dimitrescu will tower over you, you naughty boy.

Tomonori Takano, the art director for Resident Evil Village, has given players the exact height of Lady Dimitrescu, the tall vampire lady the internet is losing their minds over. The statement goes into some lovely detail regarding how tall she is including her hat and high heels. Suffice it to say, prepare to feel like a small child.

When it comes to Lady Dimitrescu, we're all Tormund Giantsbane.

In a statement on the official Resident Evil Twitter account, Resident Evil Village art director Tomonori Takano revealed that Lady Dimitrescu is approximately 2.9 meters tall, or 9 feet 6 inches, when she’s wearing her hat and high heels. For those fans of The Princess Bride (or wrestling, I guess), André René Roussimoff (also known as André the Giant) measured in at 7’4” or 2.2 meters. Lady Dimitrescu would make André look short.

Your love for Lady Dimitrescu is loud and clear. 👒



Here's a message from our RE Village art director Tomonori Takano, along with a very curious fact you may have wondered about: pic.twitter.com/Lj4m5pN2dJ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 2, 2021

Takano also stated that the development team is “extremely happy” with how much fanfare Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters have received both domestically and internationally. According to Takano, the ladies have received more attention than they had anticipated.

The internet has reacted to Lady Dimitrescu in the only way it knows how.

As you would expect, the news of Lady Dimitrescu’s height only spurred on the, shall we say, excitement of the internet. The Twitter announcement is chock full of memes, some of which I certainly cannot post here.

Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release on May 7, 2021. The game has already received an exclusive demo on PlayStation 5 where players take on the role of a maiden who must escape. Much like the Resident Evil 7 Biohazard demo, the Maiden demo gives players an experience that differs to how the main game is played. This gives players a glimpse of the setting while still ensuring the full game remains a mystery.

Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page for the latest news on Capcom’s next entry in the critically acclaimed series.