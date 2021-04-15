Resident Evil Village demo comes to PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia this May
Capcom has revealed another demo for Resident Evil Village, this one coming to all platforms.
As we lead up to the release of Resident Evil Village, fans are excited for the opportunity to finally get their hands on the horror survival game. Fans will get the chance to jump in and experience the game soon in a new demo, as revealed at the Resident Evil Showcase.
Developing...
