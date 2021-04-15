New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Destiny 2 Season 14 details reportedly leak online

Destiny 2 Season 14 will reportedly be called Season of the Collective, with a Vex-focused narrative.
Bill Lavoy
1

Bungie made a triumphant return to the good graces of Guardians with the Season of the Chosen, the 14th season in Destiny 2. When things are good, Destiny 2 players are more eager to get their hands on details of upcoming content. That may be possible today, as Destiny 2 Season 14 details have reportedly leaked online.

The leaks were posted to the DestinyTheGame subreddit but originally come from 4Chan. It goes without saying that any information in the leak is nothing more than a rumor at this point. Nothing here has been confirmed by Bungie.

Reportedly, Season 14 will be called Season of the Collectives and will feature the Vex as they get their hands on Stasis, the new subclass introduced into Destiny 2 with Beyond Light.

Seasonal artifact is called the Splintered Conflux. Oppressive Darkness returns as one of the seasonal mods.

The rumored leak also states Season of the Collectives will feature three new Exotic weapons coming to Destiny 2, including Super Good Advice, which returns from the original Destiny. It will be joined by The Vex Mythoclast, also returning from the first game with the Vault of Glass, and a new Linear Fusion Rifle called First Tempo.

My take on all of this is that there’s a good possibility these leaks are legitimate. Nothing here jumps out at me as being off brand for Destiny 2. That doesn’t mean it isn’t just a bunch of hogwash, however. Time will tell.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola