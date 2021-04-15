Destiny 2 Season 14 details reportedly leak online Destiny 2 Season 14 will reportedly be called Season of the Collective, with a Vex-focused narrative.

Bungie made a triumphant return to the good graces of Guardians with the Season of the Chosen, the 14th season in Destiny 2. When things are good, Destiny 2 players are more eager to get their hands on details of upcoming content. That may be possible today, as Destiny 2 Season 14 details have reportedly leaked online.

The leaks were posted to the DestinyTheGame subreddit but originally come from 4Chan. It goes without saying that any information in the leak is nothing more than a rumor at this point. Nothing here has been confirmed by Bungie.

Reportedly, Season 14 will be called Season of the Collectives and will feature the Vex as they get their hands on Stasis, the new subclass introduced into Destiny 2 with Beyond Light.

It'll be a Vex-focused season, with the central storyline focused on the Vex and Stasis. A Descendant Axis Mind, Cronus, has arisen that has cracked the secret of paracausality for the Vex. It has merged itself and a new sect of Vex units directly with Darkness Splinters, enabling the return of the Descendants and Precursors through time to take up this new dark power.

The Descendant and Precursor Vex are the primary threats, with new Vex Minotaur units appearing from each of the aforementioned Collectives that actively have new Stasis abilities, much like the Captains from the House of Salvation. The Vex are the first of the enemy races besides the Fallen to take up Stasis, as hinted at by Luke with how each enemy race would eventually wield Stasis.

The Descendants and Precursors have established massive Citadels across the Moon and the EDZ. The new seasonal activity focuses on breaching these Citadels in a series of Vex Incursions, which are gauntlet-like arena activities focused on stopping the Precursors and Descendants from using Cruxes of Darkness to gain power.

The Incursion activity is a matchmade 3-player activity and will have a loot system similar to what was established in the Season of the Chosen. This time, a targeted loot system is in place, with players being able to target the drops they want from the Cruxes at the end of Incursion activities on the Citadels.

Seasonal artifact is called the Splintered Conflux. Oppressive Darkness returns as one of the seasonal mods.

The rumored leak also states Season of the Collectives will feature three new Exotic weapons coming to Destiny 2, including Super Good Advice, which returns from the original Destiny. It will be joined by The Vex Mythoclast, also returning from the first game with the Vault of Glass, and a new Linear Fusion Rifle called First Tempo.

My take on all of this is that there’s a good possibility these leaks are legitimate. Nothing here jumps out at me as being off brand for Destiny 2. That doesn’t mean it isn’t just a bunch of hogwash, however. Time will tell.