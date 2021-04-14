New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Gabe Newell wishes Shacknews a happy 25th anniversary

Cofounder and President of Valve Gabe Newell sent a special birthday message for Shacknews' 25th anniversary.
Donovan Erskine
4

In case you haven’t heard, Shacknews turns 25 years old today! After a quarter of a century on the internet, it’s been awesome to reflect on just how far we’ve come. As we celebrate the milestone, a very special voice in the gaming industry reached out with a special message for us. President and cofounder of Valve Gabe Newell sent in a very special happy anniversary message for Shacknews.

Gabe Newell’s happy anniversary message to Shacknews can be found on our YouTube channel, or by using the embed below. In his message, Gabe congratulates Shacknews on the big milestone, while also comparing his longevity in the gaming industry to his.

Gabe Newell is one of the most iconic and recognizable video game developers of all time. As the President of Valve, he created and oversaw some of the most influential titles of the modern era. He also holds quite the prestige here at Shacknews, as games like Team Fortress 2 have been home to so many community gatherings and battles.

Just last year, Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx took home Shacknews’ Game of the Year Award. Thank you to Gabe Newell for the happy anniversary wishes, and here’s to another 25 years!

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

