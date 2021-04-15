Dead by Daylight to reveal upcoming Resident Evil content in May 2021 There's an entire Resident Evil Chapter of content coming to Dead by Daylight in June 2021, and we'll learn more in Dead by Daylight's 5th anniversary broadcast in May.

Dead by Daylight has had some absolutely fantastic crossovers throughout the horror genre when it comes to the content for the game. Though the minds on DBD are no stranger to making pretty cool original killers, survivors, and mechanics built around them, there’s something stellar about when Behaviour Interactive get to adapt an iconic franchise into the game. Well, we’re about to see the magic happen again because Dead by Daylight is getting a full Resident Evil chapter of content and we’ll learn more about it on a special 5th anniversary presentation in May.

In a long list of shoutouts to the Resident Evil franchise from throughout the gaming industry during its April Showcase, Dead by Daylight Director Mathieu Côté went a step beyond to share that Behaviour Interactive would be collaborating with Capcom in an upcoming Dead by Daylight x Resident Evil chapter. In June 2021, Dead by Daylight players will see Resident Evil content come to the game, which will likely include at least one killer, one survivor, new perks for the both of them, and a fresh map to explore.

Based on the teaser above, we’re betting on the forest outside the mansion in Arklay Mountains from the first Resident Evil for a location, but Behaviour Interactive has shown itself to be more than a little surprising and fun when it comes to its content design. We’ve seen incredible collaboration chapters done before, such as the Silent Hill content that included Pyramid Head, Heather Mason, and Midwich Elementary School from titular town of Silent Hill.

With that in mind, we can’t wait to see what Behaviour has up its sleeve for Resident Evil content in Dead by Daylight, and we won’t have to wait long. The Dead by Daylight 5th Anniversary stream will take place on May 25 on the DBD Twitch channel to host the big reveal. Stay tuned for further updates on this collaboration and check out the other reveals from the Resident Evil Village Showcase including the new trailer, a new gameplay demo, and the return of The Mercenaries extra mode.