Silent Hill's Heather Mason and Pyramid Head coming to Dead by Daylight in June Dead by Daylight welcomes the iconic Silent Hill monster Pyramid Head and Silent Hill 3's Heather Mason in a new June update.

Behaviour Interactive is introducing a brand new chapter for Dead by Daylight that should have horror enthusiasts jumping for joy. This time around it's a partnership with Konami. Can you guess what it is?

That's right. Chapter 16 of Dead by Daylight welcomes Heather Mason (Cheryl Mason, since she's gone back to using her real name post-Silent Hill 3) as the game's newest survivor and Pyramid Head as the newest killer character.

Pyramid Head will be called The Executioner as he steps into his new killer role in Dead by Daylight. He'll be lurking around waiting to make his move. Of course, ol' Pyramid Head will be dragging his massive blade around with him as he cuts through the fog to rip Cheryl (and the rest of the survivors in each round) apart.

You'll be able to explore the creepy halls of Midwich Elementary School, pulled straight from the terrifying realms of Silent Hill as Cheryl, who has "freed herself from the religious cult that had pursued her since birth", and is now fighting in an eternal battle in the Entity's realm. That's kind of a bummer.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Silent Hill as Chapter 16 of Dead by Daylight. Silent Hill is such an iconic video game license and to add it to our legendary roster of horror is truly an honor," said Mathieu Côté, Game Director on Dead by Daylight and Product Evangelist for Behaviour Interactive. "We hope players will have as much fun discovering this chapter as we had in making it."

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill is currently live now on the Public Test Build on Steam, but this update will be hitting PC and consoles officially on June 16. You might want to get ready by playing through some Silent Hill before you step into Pyramid Head or Cheryl's shoes.