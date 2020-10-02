Evening Reading - October 2, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews. You did it. You made it to Friday. You navigated your way through an entire week. It was a week of highs and lows, but we all got through it in the end. Do you have many plans for the weekend? No matter what you decide to do, the first thing you need to do (if you're a North American citizen) is register to vote. Practice one of your rights and get a sense of pride in democracy. After you've sorted that out, come and take a look at some of the goodies we've got for you here.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Mario 35 is out now!
Me playing #SuperMario35 pic.twitter.com/jb6BEtMumG— David L. Craddock (@davidlcraddock) October 2, 2020
Have you sunk much time into it yet? Have you secured yourself a win? People are too good at these games.
Y'all been on Twitter?
ME: Maybe I’ll check Twitter before I fall asleep.— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) October 2, 2020
TWITTER: pic.twitter.com/7iIPzGEm0c
Twitter lost its damn mind last night after the news broke that the President of the United States of America has COVID-19.
Ninja Turtles
Cop: so are you guys in some sort of polyamorous sex thing?— Spooky Skoog (@Skoog) October 2, 2020
Raphael: no we're brothers
Cop: oh It's just with the matching outfits I thought-
Leonardo: we like girls. human girls
Cop: is that... is that less weird?
Maybe we shouldn't think too hard about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Time to face the music
you don't want tomatoes on your sandwich? do you also want a diaper? maybe some milkies? because you're acting like a child— Chase (@chaselyons) October 2, 2020
Tomatoes are great, and they're even better on sandwiches.
There's always an exception
This right here is how God & the Angels made all of creation 😂— lonnieiiv (@LonnieIIV) October 2, 2020
[Based off tweet by the hilarious @roxiqt ] pic.twitter.com/VJrkhwMqom
Man, people really do be quite funny on Twitter and TikTok.
Modern Day Seinfeld
GEORGE: She's got an OnlyFans.— The Big Guy (@TSSteinbacher) October 1, 2020
JERRY [looking over coffee mug]: An OnlyFans? And you subscribed, of course.
GEORGE: We went on a date, Jerry. It only seemed right.
KRAMER: You're a simp, George.
JERRY: You're simping?
GEORGE [throwing hands up]: I'M SIMPING, BABY.
I love to imagine what Seinfeld might be like were it set in present times.
Among Us memes
Unfortunately, with this President's constant lies, we have to treat him like the impostor. He has been sus for four years. This claim is also sus. Regardless, we can't allow him to muddy the waters- we should simply vote to eject him. At the very least, though: Don't Vote Skip.— Ace Watkins (@GamerPres2020) October 2, 2020
Ace Watkins is a presidential candidate for the gamers.
THE AMONG US SHOW pic.twitter.com/po3cvYPKcT— AIROAH (@AiroahAnim) October 2, 2020
Yay! The Among Us show!
Man, I feel really bad for Fall Guys. Their game was legit #1 by a huge margin. Then someone reminded people that Among Us existed and immediately took the spotlight. Has anything like this ever happened?— Omni ☕️ (@InfernoOmni) October 2, 2020
Less of a meme, more of an observation. Have you also felt the shift in attention from Fall Guys to Among Us?
me laughing in the chat log after they’ve killed me in among us pic.twitter.com/iDQ9ocWeJp— 🖤 (@bubbIegumjm) October 2, 2020
It true. I had a ghost once who was screaming in text who the killer was. It was so funny.
Me acting like I’m doing my task while waiting to catch someone slipping #amongus pic.twitter.com/wQAxTXEOcS— It goes down in lectrical (@AntMeaux) October 2, 2020
Watching for other sussness while trying not to look sus is a fine line to walk.
Here's a photo of Rad for your viewing pleasure. He's having a good stretch on a bed after waking up!
