New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Evening Reading - October 2, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews. You did it. You made it to Friday. You navigated your way through an entire week. It was a week of highs and lows, but we all got through it in the end. Do you have many plans for the weekend? No matter what you decide to do, the first thing you need to do (if you're a North American citizen) is register to vote. Practice one of your rights and get a sense of pride in democracy. After you've sorted that out, come and take a look at some of the goodies we've got for you here.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Mario 35 is out now!

Have you sunk much time into it yet? Have you secured yourself a win? People are too good at these games.

Y'all been on Twitter?

Twitter lost its damn mind last night after the news broke that the President of the United States of America has COVID-19.

Ninja Turtles

Maybe we shouldn't think too hard about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Time to face the music

Tomatoes are great, and they're even better on sandwiches.

There's always an exception

Man, people really do be quite funny on Twitter and TikTok.

Modern Day Seinfeld

I love to imagine what Seinfeld might be like were it set in present times.

Among Us memes

Ace Watkins is a presidential candidate for the gamers.

Yay! The Among Us show!

Less of a meme, more of an observation. Have you also felt the shift in attention from Fall Guys to Among Us?

It true. I had a ghost once who was screaming in text who the killer was. It was so funny.

Watching for other sussness while trying not to look sus is a fine line to walk.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 2, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad for your viewing pleasure. He's having a good stretch on a bed after waking up!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola