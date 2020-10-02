Evening Reading - October 2, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews. You did it. You made it to Friday. You navigated your way through an entire week. It was a week of highs and lows, but we all got through it in the end. Do you have many plans for the weekend? No matter what you decide to do, the first thing you need to do (if you're a North American citizen) is register to vote. Practice one of your rights and get a sense of pride in democracy. After you've sorted that out, come and take a look at some of the goodies we've got for you here.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Mario 35 is out now!

Have you sunk much time into it yet? Have you secured yourself a win? People are too good at these games.

Y'all been on Twitter?

ME: Maybe I’ll check Twitter before I fall asleep.



TWITTER: pic.twitter.com/7iIPzGEm0c — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) October 2, 2020

Twitter lost its damn mind last night after the news broke that the President of the United States of America has COVID-19.

Ninja Turtles

Cop: so are you guys in some sort of polyamorous sex thing?



Raphael: no we're brothers



Cop: oh It's just with the matching outfits I thought-



Leonardo: we like girls. human girls



Cop: is that... is that less weird? — Spooky Skoog (@Skoog) October 2, 2020

Maybe we shouldn't think too hard about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Time to face the music

you don't want tomatoes on your sandwich? do you also want a diaper? maybe some milkies? because you're acting like a child — Chase (@chaselyons) October 2, 2020

Tomatoes are great, and they're even better on sandwiches.

There's always an exception

This right here is how God & the Angels made all of creation 😂



[Based off tweet by the hilarious @roxiqt ] pic.twitter.com/VJrkhwMqom — lonnieiiv (@LonnieIIV) October 2, 2020

Man, people really do be quite funny on Twitter and TikTok.

Modern Day Seinfeld

GEORGE: She's got an OnlyFans.

JERRY [looking over coffee mug]: An OnlyFans? And you subscribed, of course.

GEORGE: We went on a date, Jerry. It only seemed right.

KRAMER: You're a simp, George.

JERRY: You're simping?

GEORGE [throwing hands up]: I'M SIMPING, BABY. — The Big Guy (@TSSteinbacher) October 1, 2020

I love to imagine what Seinfeld might be like were it set in present times.

Among Us memes

Unfortunately, with this President's constant lies, we have to treat him like the impostor. He has been sus for four years. This claim is also sus. Regardless, we can't allow him to muddy the waters- we should simply vote to eject him. At the very least, though: Don't Vote Skip. — Ace Watkins (@GamerPres2020) October 2, 2020

Ace Watkins is a presidential candidate for the gamers.

THE AMONG US SHOW pic.twitter.com/po3cvYPKcT — AIROAH (@AiroahAnim) October 2, 2020

Yay! The Among Us show!

Man, I feel really bad for Fall Guys. Their game was legit #1 by a huge margin. Then someone reminded people that Among Us existed and immediately took the spotlight. Has anything like this ever happened? — Omni ☕️ (@InfernoOmni) October 2, 2020

Less of a meme, more of an observation. Have you also felt the shift in attention from Fall Guys to Among Us?

me laughing in the chat log after they’ve killed me in among us pic.twitter.com/iDQ9ocWeJp — 🖤 (@bubbIegumjm) October 2, 2020

It true. I had a ghost once who was screaming in text who the killer was. It was so funny.

Me acting like I’m doing my task while waiting to catch someone slipping #amongus pic.twitter.com/wQAxTXEOcS — It goes down in lectrical (@AntMeaux) October 2, 2020

Watching for other sussness while trying not to look sus is a fine line to walk.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 2, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad for your viewing pleasure. He's having a good stretch on a bed after waking up!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.