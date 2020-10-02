Fall Guys Season 2 officially launches next week Fall Guys Season 2, its new minigames, a new season pass, and a whole slew of new fun are on the way with a new release date bringing the season in next week!

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 2 has promised to be a wonderful addition of content to the game. New minigames including castle-themed affairs, a new season pass of collectible cosmetics, and plenty of other goods are on the slate, and now we have a release date for it too. Fall Guys Season 2 is officially launching this October, next week!

Mediatonic and Devolver Digital announced the Fall Guys Season 2 launch date via the game’s Twitter on October 2, 2020. With the new season having been revealed at gamescom 2020, we got to see medieval-themed costumes and minigames coming to the usual Fall Guys chaos. It will all become available on October 8, 2020 on both PC and PlayStation 4 platforms, bringing everything we’ve seen and more. A new season pass is likely on the horizon and we’ll be able to earn fame across various new challenges to earn that fresh track of new cosmetics.

BEAN SPILLING POST



Announcing dates always feels like you're cursing things, but it's Halloween month, so let's get cursed!



🔥 Season 2 launches on Thursday 8th October 🔥



Season 1 will now end as Season 2 begins and we're going to DOUBLE fame points during this time! 👀 pic.twitter.com/J9TFIZ1BDd — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 2, 2020

Are you still trying to finish collecting rewards from Season 1 of Fall Guys? No problem. Mediatonic has just what you need for the final stretch. As Season 1 transitions to Season 2, players will be able to earn double the fame points from now leading up to Season 2’s launch for all of the games they participate in. That means you’ll be able to double your progress towards all the goods awaiting you on the seasonal reward track. It’s a perfect time to get your game on and try to lock down a crown or two on your way to the new season.

With cheaters being busted and the Big Yeetus obstacle adding further chaos to the Fall Guys fray, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Fall Guys Season 2. Stay tuned as the season closes in and new updates and information begins to drop.