Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost returns next week Destiny 2's Halloween-inspired event returns again this year.

With October upon us, Halloween season is in full swing. Many popular online games are introducing exclusive items and features in celebration of spooky season. Destiny 2 is jumping into the fun with Festival of the Lost, a returning event to the sci-fi multiplayer game. Inspired by Halloween, Festival of the Lost adds new exclusive items and locations. Festival of the Lost 2020 will take place from October 6-November 3.

When Festival of the Lost returns to Destiny 2, so does The Haunted Forest. Here, Guardians can pick up Cipher Decoders in order to score some extra loot. Eva will distribute masks to players, which they can decorate using ornaments found around the area. 2020’s Festival of the Lost will also add new Triumphs, a new emblem, new masks, and another opportunity for Guardians to get the Braytech Werewolf and Horror Story Auto Rifles. During the event, players can unlock the Restless Ghost Shell collectible pin. Progress can be tracked via Bungie Rewards.

A trailer was also released for Festival of the Lost 2020 on the Destiny YouTube channel, giving us a glimpse at what to expect when the event begins next week. The trailer looks like one big epic halloween party, with some returning faces and locations from past years. We also see players don some exclusive gear and wield new weapons in the heat of some intense battles.

Destiny 2 is just one of many games introducing spooky events for the Halloween season, as Animal Crossing: New Horizons just went live with a major update of their own. For more on Destiny 2, visit our guide hub for some helpful tips and walkthroughs on Bungie’s sci-fi shooter.