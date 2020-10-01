Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit trailer shows building tracks and AR integration A new trailer for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit shows how this fusion of real-life racing and Mario Kart comes to life.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a new entry in the popular franchise that looks to dramatically shake up the experience. Players get to drive a real kart all while the Nintendo Switch display an altered-reality version of their homes on the screen. The latest trailer shows off how it all works, from building unique tracks to how the AR is used to change the appearance of the kart, Mario, and more.

The Grand Prix pits the player against Bowser Jr and the Kooperlings. The tracks include such classics as Cheep Cheep Reef, Ember Island, Boo Fortress and more. These come to life on the Nintendo Switch screen through the use of unique overlays. The player’s room will take on an underwater look on the reef while Ember Island has magma raining from the sky. It’s not an easy race by any means, as obstacles will crop up as you race themed entirely to the course.

Bananas, Red Shells, Blooper, and of course the Blue Shell make an appearance in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. This should spice up the race, which can further be customized into different speeds from 50cc all the way up to 200cc. These speeds have a direct impact on how fast the real kart goes.

Collecting coins throughout a course will let players unlock unique skins and karts. These skins can be customized in-game, with the different looks overlaid onto the kart and Mario (or Luigi!).

Players will also be pleased to hear that there is multiplayer in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. With multiple systems and games, players can experience 4-player races.

Nintendo continually does an amazing job at taking the things we imagined as a child and turning them into actual toys and experiences. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is set to release on October 16, 2020. Players will have the choice between a Mario Set and a Luigi Set. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit page for more news and info.