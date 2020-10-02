New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting a VR closed beta by early November

Asobo Studio will begin testing virtual reality with Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Donovan Erskine
2

If there’s any existing game that needs VR functionality, it’s Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. With it’s hyper-realism and accurate recreation of real-world locations and aircrafts, it’s only right that players are able to experience the game in virtual reality. Luckily, developer Asobo Studio agrees with this sentiment, as it’s been announced that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will be receiving a VR closed beta by early November. 

Jorg Neumann, the development head on Microsoft Flight Simulator spoke during a Q&A where he stated that the team had been working on VR support for Microsoft Flight Simulator since 2019, following a strong demand from fans. Though the VR component isn’t quite ready for a full launch, Asobo Studio will be holding a closed beta in order to get more feedback.

Players looking to get themselves in the pool for selection for the closed beta will need to sign up for the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 insider program. If chosen, players will be notified by email of their selection. Players must own a WMR headset to participate in the closed beta. There currently is no exact start date for the closed beta, but we know it isn’t far away. Asobo is targeting the window of late October to early November for a launch date. 

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 recently received World Update 1: Japan, which added some much-needed detail to the Land of the Rising Sun. Asobo Studio recently announced that their next World Update would focus on fixes with the United States of America. 

Microsoft Flight Simulator impressed audiences with its incredible realism and attention to detail. We here at Shacknews were quite fond of it as well, as evident in our review. If you’ve been jumping into the sim, you should consider checking out our Microsoft Flight Simulator guides for helpful tips and walkthroughs.

