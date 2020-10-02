NVIDIA delays RTX 3070 to the end of October NVIDIA is pushing back the release of its 3070 GPU to meet demands.

PC gamers were salivating at all the power boasted by NVIDIA’s new 30-series graphics cards. So much so, that both the RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs sold out almost instantly across all retailers. Of course, this soured many fans, and NVIDIA was criticized for not being prepared to meet high demands. Because of this, NVIDIA has delayed the release of the RTX 3070 to the end of October in order to ensure their stock can meet high demands.

Initially revealed at NVIDIA’s latest showcase, the RTX 3070 is the cheapest card out of the tech company’s new line of GPUs. That being said, the 3070 is still incredibly powerful, especially for its price. The card was originally set to go live for orders on October 15. Now, fans will have to wait a couple more weeks, as the 3070’s release has been pushed to October 29.

It’s not a huge delay, but hopefully one that will allow NVIDIA to beef up their stock a bit. Many fans already got burned trying to secure a 3080 and 3090, leaving the 3070 as the company’s last chance to get things right. Yet another rocky launch could cancel out a lot of the excitement and hype that was generated by the initial reveal.

NVIDIA recently issued an apology following the fiasco with the RTX 3080 pre-orders. They aren’t alone, as both PlayStation and Xbox saw chaos in regards to their next-gen console pre-orders. The RTX 3070 will cost $499 USD, and will be available on October 29. Fans can register to be notified as soon the GPU is up for purchase on NVIDIA’s website. Stick with us here at Shacknews for the latest news on NVIDIA’s 30-series graphics cards.