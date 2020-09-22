Microsoft fails to avert preorder pandemonium on the Xbox Series X & S Pre-orders went live for the next-gen Xbox consoles and many were left frustrated and empty-handed.

PlayStation 5’s rocky pre-order launch felt like a 101 in how not to handle a console pre-order. Following last week’s fiasco, Microsoft came out and stated that they would be sure to let fans know specifically when pre-orders for the next-gen consoles will go live. This held true, as Microsoft shared that players could start pre-ordering 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on September 22. However, things quickly went south as websites began to crash and fans weren't able to lockdown their Series X/Series S pre-order.

Once pre-orders were live, it quickly became retread of the PS5 pre-order fiasco. Both Target and Walmart were out of stock within minutes of going up. The Microsoft store was a bit trickier, as several users reported outages when trying to access the website, while others were able to get in and secure an Xbox Series X/Series S console well after they became available. Major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and GameStop followed shortly thereafter, also experiencing outages for some, and selling out quickly.

Pre-order your Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S now: https://t.co/8zj5AAyBiI | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/0AnrmZaINo — Xbox (@Xbox) September 22, 2020

For those that had gotten burned on the PlayStation 5 pre-order, the Series X/Series S seemed like an opportunity to pre-order a next-gen console with significantly less stress and frustration. Unfortunately, many still walked away empty-handed, despite being more than prepared to plunk down the cash for those sweet, sweet teraflops. Microsoft has yet to publicly comment on the ordeal with Xbox pre-orders, but we could hear something soon.

The pre-orders went live just a day after Microsoft announced its $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax Media and Bethesda. You have to wonder if the prospect of some major franchises going exclusive amped up the demand for the Xbox Series X and Series S at the last minute. As the situation continues to unfold, we’ll be covering it right here on Shacknews.