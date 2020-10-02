New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tencent buys major stake in Swedish developer 10 Chambers

The massive corporation has made yet another big acquisition.
Donovan Erskine
1

Tencent has their fingerprints all over the video game industry. Whether you notice it or not, the Chinese corporation owns portions of some of the biggest names in the industry, including Epic Games and Riot Games. Their empire is omnipresent, and continues to grow with every newly announced acquisition. Tencent is adding more to their arsenal as it’s been announced that the company has purchased a major stake in Swedish developer 10 Chambers, the team behind GTFO. 

10 Chambers is the latest studio added to Tencent’s catalogue. Even though the Chinese megacorporation didn’t acquire the developer in its entirety, 10 Chambers states that it’s a “majority stake.” 10 Chambers is based in Sweden and is best known for the survival-horror FPS game GTFO. GTFO has been in early access for five years, and the Tencent purchase will provide the developer with the resources and support needed to complete development.

Ulf Andersson, a co-founder of the studio, spoke to the Tencent deal. "We needed to find a partner that gives us the creative freedom to reach these new heights, while at the same time supporting our long-term commitment to the GTFO community. For the future of the studio as a whole, it makes it even more exciting." It’ll be fascinating to see how GTFO, as well as future 10 Chambers projects, are affected by the Tencent acquisition. 

Tencent is one of the biggest gaming publishers in the world, thanks to its seemingly endless catalogue of studios and IP. Most recently, we saw the megacorporation in talks to acquire Leyou, the parent company of the Warframe developers. Tencent is also dipping their toes into one of gaming’s biggest IP, with a new Pokemon title in the works

For more on Tencent’s latest moves and acquisitions, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.

