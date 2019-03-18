Tencent hopes to gain Nintendo aid in US console game development
Reports indicate that Tencent may be hoping to leverage their partnership with Nintendo to target console gaming development in the United States.
With the League World Championship Group Stage looming, Riot isn't taking any chances.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney shot down any speculation that the company will block the free speech of players. "That will never happen on my watch as the founder, CEO, and controlling shareholder."
Blizzard was quick to act following the post-game interview at Hearthstone Grandmasters in Taipei this weekend. blitzchung's call for the liberation of Hong Kong has lead to his suspension from competition.
The game will finally be making its way to Chinese players.
What are the two companies planning, and what kind of Pokemon game could be borne from the partnership?
Tencent and Riot are joining forces to bring League of Legends to a mobile device near you.
Tencent has been approved for the distribution of New Super Mario Bros. U on Nintendo Switch in China.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney took to Twitter to address the ongoing anti-China backlash to the Epic Games Store.
Today, Activision and Tencent revealed free-to-play Call of Duty: Mobile, a custom-made version of the FPS shooter for Android and iOS. Sign up now for the beta this summer.