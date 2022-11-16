Tencent (TCEHY) Q3 2022 earnings results miss on revenue & beat EPS expectations Tencent (TCEHY) is out with its Q3 2022 earnings, showing mixed results for the entertainment titan.

Tencent (TCEHY) continues to expand and solidify itself as a monolith in the gaming and entertainment world at large. With that, there were a lot of eyes on the company when it reported its latest round of earnings earlier today. In Tencent’s Q3 2022 earnings report, we see that the company missed on revenue expectations, but beat EPS expectations.

Tencent published its Q3 2022 earnings report earlier today. In the report, the company reveals that it brought in $19.7 billion in revenue during the quarter. This is just below the $20.48 billion that was previously expected. Tencent also posted $0.58 in earnings per share, which breezes past the $0.37 expectations. Tencent CEO and Chairman Ma Huateng provided a statement alongside the earnings report.

During the third quarter, we started to benefit from the adjustments that we have made to reposition ourselves for a new industry paradigm. We activated infeed advertisements in Video Accounts, achieved breakthroughs in international games publishing, and executed cost efficiency initiatives which re-focused us on core activities and controlled our cost growth. As a result, we achieved year-over-year growth in non-IFRS earnings after four quarters of decline. Leveraging our extensive user reach and products such as Mini Programs and Tencent Meeting, we served society in critical use cases and assisted digitalisation of offline industries.

Tencent is one of the largest companies in entertainment and continues to be quite active when it comes to expanding that empire. In this calendar year alone, the company has increased its stake in Ubisoft, invested in FromSoftware, and released a cloud gaming handheld in association with Logitech. As we keep a watchful eye on the latest business moves at Tencent, keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest details.