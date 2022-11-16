Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Tencent (TCEHY) Q3 2022 earnings results miss on revenue & beat EPS expectations

Tencent (TCEHY) is out with its Q3 2022 earnings, showing mixed results for the entertainment titan.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Tencent (TCEHY) continues to expand and solidify itself as a monolith in the gaming and entertainment world at large. With that, there were a lot of eyes on the company when it reported its latest round of earnings earlier today. In Tencent’s Q3 2022 earnings report, we see that the company missed on revenue expectations, but beat EPS expectations.

Tencent published its Q3 2022 earnings report earlier today. In the report, the company reveals that it brought in $19.7 billion in revenue during the quarter. This is just below the $20.48 billion that was previously expected. Tencent also posted $0.58 in earnings per share, which breezes past the $0.37 expectations. Tencent CEO and Chairman Ma Huateng provided a statement alongside the earnings report.

An interior shot of Tencent's office.

Tencent is one of the largest companies in entertainment and continues to be quite active when it comes to expanding that empire. In this calendar year alone, the company has increased its stake in Ubisoft, invested in FromSoftware, and released a cloud gaming handheld in association with Logitech. As we keep a watchful eye on the latest business moves at Tencent, keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest details.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola