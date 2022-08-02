Logitech & Tencent Gaming partner to develop a cloud gaming handheld The two groups are working with Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW teams to bring the handheld to market in late 2022.

Two regular names in the gaming industry are coming together to launch a curious new product later in 2022. Tencent is one of the largest video game companies in the world at this point, and Logitech has been kicking around for quite some time too as a gaming hardware and peripheral group. Now, the two are partnering to deliver what has been described as a cloud gaming handheld, which should launch later this year.

Logitech shared the first teases on this new product in a Twitter post and Logitech blog on August 2, 2022. According to the announcement, Logitech and Tencent Gaming have come together to launch their new gaming handheld late in 2022 that will utilize multiple cloud gaming services.

“Logitech G and Tencent Games announced a partnership to bring a cloud gaming handheld to market later this year that will combine Logitech G’s expertise in hardware with Tencent Games’ expertise in software services,” the post reads. “The new device will support multiple cloud gaming services, and both companies are working with the Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW teams, so gamers can play AAA games when they are away from their console or PC.”

Tencent and Logitech have teased that their upcoming cloud gaming handheld is being made in partnership with popular existing services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now.

Source: Image via NVIDIA

Logitech is one of the reliable peripheral groups in the game, perfectly suited to design hardware while Tencent is one of the biggest and ever-growing software and app groups in the world. Whatever is around the corner in this partnership should be interesting to see. Similar products can access the niche Logitech is talking about, but there’s very little that’s primarily built for cloud gaming, or built in collaboration specifically with Xbox or NVIDIA’s gaming services on board. The Nintendo Switch is built towards established and downloaded software, and while the Steam Deck could theoretically access things like Xbox Cloud Gaming with some effort, it takes work on the user’s part to make it happen.

With Logitech G and Tencent Gaming’s partnership announced and a plan to release their collaborative cloud gaming handheld later in 2022, it sounds like we can look forward to seeing a reveal in the very near future. Stay tuned for updates on this story here at Shacknews.