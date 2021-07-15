Valve Steam Deck price, preorder, tech specs, and release date
Here's everything you need to know about Valve's Steam Deck, including how much it costs and when you can pre-order it.
Here's everything you need to know about Valve's Steam Deck, including how much it costs and when you can pre-order it.
PC gamers can breathe easy knowing they can expand the storage space of the Steam Deck.
Valve has confirmed that its new Steam Deck device will use a new version of SteamOS.
Looks like the Valve Steam Deck will be a little bit beefier than the Nintendo Switch.
Valve's brand new handheld gaming device Steam Deck was just announced. It features a 7 inch screen with a 1280 x 800 resolution. Here are the details.
Valve has revealed the Steam Deck, its new device for handheld PC gaming.