Lenovo Legion Go handheld PC gaming device revealed Lenovo has officially pulled back the curtains on its Steam Deck competitor.

Last month, images surfaced online of a handheld PC gaming device from Lenovo. Set to rival Valve’s Steam Deck, its design was similar to that of the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch. Now we have official word, as Lenovo has officially announced the Legion Go, which is scheduled to release this November.

Lenovo spilled all the details on the Legion Go in a press release on its website today. Its specs include a AMD Ryzen Z1 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 8.8-inch QHD 16:10 touch-screen display that supports 60hz and 144hz refresh rates. It has detachable controllers on the side that can be removed for tabletop play, similar to the Switch.



Source: Lenovo

“We are so proud that Lenovo Legion has become a go-to brand for gamers around the world, through the success and popularity of our laptops, tower PCs, monitors, and accessories. As we scan the gaming landscape, we see that gamers are a versatile and varied group, and Lenovo Legion likewise endeavors to provide gamers with solutions that suit them,” said Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group “With this in mind, we began designing the Lenovo Legion Go over two years ago in order to empower gamers around the world to game their way. With the introduction of the Lenovo Legion Go, we are excited to expand our Lenovo Legion gaming ecosystem with a device that allows gamers to—literally—game on the go.”

Lenovo has also provided an image that details each part of the device. Lenovo is also releasing the Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones, designed to be used with the new handheld device. The Lenovo Legion Go is set to be released in November 2023. It will be priced at €799 EUR, which translates to $861.58 USD. Bookmark our Lenovo Legion Go topic page for future updates on the upcoming handheld.