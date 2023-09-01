New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Lenovo Legion Go handheld PC gaming device revealed

Lenovo has officially pulled back the curtains on its Steam Deck competitor.
Donovan Erskine
Lenovo
1

Last month, images surfaced online of a handheld PC gaming device from Lenovo. Set to rival Valve’s Steam Deck, its design was similar to that of the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch. Now we have official word, as Lenovo has officially announced the Legion Go, which is scheduled to release this November.

Lenovo spilled all the details on the Legion Go in a press release on its website today. Its specs include a AMD Ryzen Z1 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 8.8-inch QHD 16:10 touch-screen display that supports 60hz and 144hz refresh rates. It has detachable controllers on the side that can be removed for tabletop play, similar to the Switch.

The back side of the Lenovo Legion Go, with all its parts labeled.

Source: Lenovo

“We are so proud that Lenovo Legion has become a go-to brand for gamers around the world, through the success and popularity of our laptops, tower PCs, monitors, and accessories. As we scan the gaming landscape, we see that gamers are a versatile and varied group, and Lenovo Legion likewise endeavors to provide gamers with solutions that suit them,” said Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group “With this in mind, we began designing the Lenovo Legion Go over two years ago in order to empower gamers around the world to game their way. With the introduction of the Lenovo Legion Go, we are excited to expand our Lenovo Legion gaming ecosystem with a device that allows gamers to—literally—game on the go.”

Lenovo has also provided an image that details each part of the device. Lenovo is also releasing the Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones, designed to be used with the new handheld device. The Lenovo Legion Go is set to be released in November 2023. It will be priced at €799 EUR, which translates to $861.58 USD. Bookmark our Lenovo Legion Go topic page for future updates on the upcoming handheld.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

