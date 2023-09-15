Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 15: Steam's 20th Anniversary

Where has the time gone? Can you believe Valve's Steam storefront has been around for 20 years? It took a little while for it to catch on, but it has since become an omnipresent force in PC gaming and now Valve is ready to celebrate. Part of that celebration includes some rare discounts on precious handheld Steam Decks, as well as the Steam Deck Docking Station. They're on sale for a very limited time.
Meanwhile, Steam isn't the only one celebrating a 20th anniversary. Call of Duty has also been around for 20 years. Head over to Steam and Battle.net to find the best of Call of Duty, pick your favorite one, and grab it at a discount.
Plus, the Tokyo Game Show is next week, so head over to Steam and find some major third-party publisher sales. Capcom is among them and they're offering Resident Evil 4 for under $40 for the first time!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty Vanguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - $24.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- 911 Operator - FREE until 9/21
- Saints Row - $19.79 (67% off)
- Touch Type Tale - $15.99 (20% off)
- Epic Games Mega Sale 2023
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $48.99 (30% off)
- Star Trek: Resurgence - $31.99 (20% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $29.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $34.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $29.99 (25% off)
- Wild Hearts - $41.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space - $35.99 (40% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $23.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $24.99 (50% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $20.09 (33% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound - $20.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + Extraction - $19.79 (67% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $18.74 (25% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $23.99 (60% off)
- Deathloop - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $34.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.98 (70% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Solar Ash - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition - $13.49 (85% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $16.24 (35% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $17.99 (55% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $3.99 (90% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.29 (67% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's September Savings Sale.
- 2K Games Publisher Sale
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $19.79 (67% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 - $5.99 (90% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $7.97 (92% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store 2K Publisher Sale.
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Miasma Chronicles - $29.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - $27.99 (30% off)
- Control - $7.49 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner - $8.99 (70% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store 505 Games Publisher Sale.
Fanatical
- System Shock [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $15.89 (21% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $26.99 (73% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Terra Nil [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $11.19 (72% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $48.89 (19% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $27.89 (44% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $16.39 (59% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $15.38 (38% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $7.87 (80% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $21.87 (56% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $22.00 (80% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $19.90 (34% off)
Gamersgate
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $26.09 (48% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $17.39 (57% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Ubisoft] - $25.75 (63% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Ubisoft] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Tomb Raider Collection [Steam] - $38.77 (79% off)
GamesPlanet
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $28.49 (43% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.25 (35% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.99 (87% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- Carrion - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Messenger - $4.99 (75% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SEPT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $33.65 (44% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition [Epic] - $26.40 (74% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.19 (56% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $35.37 (41% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.40 (71% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $21.12 (65% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $17.42 (71% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $16.80 (58% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.40 (79% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.48 (74% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Definitive Edition [Steam] - $4.00 (90% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $7.04 (93% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition, Deceive Inc., The Forgotten City, Aces & Adventures, Foretales, Patch Quest, Autonauts vs PirateBots, and Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $6 or more to get What Lies in the Multiverse, Mythic Ocean, Aspire: Ina's Tale, SAMUDRA, and Golf Club Nostalgia. Pay $10 or more to also receive Flame Keeper, ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree, Metamorphosis, and Arise: A Simple Story. Pay $14 or more to also receive Bang-on Balls Chronicles. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Cities: Skylines with the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, JADIA Radio, and Natural Disasters DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Snowfall, Vehicles of the World Content Creator Pack, Map Pack Content Creator Pack, Mid-Century Modern Content Creator Pack, Seaside Resorts Content Creator Pack, and Heart of Korea Content Creator Pack. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Mass Transit, Skyscrapers Content Creator Pack, K-pop Station, Financial Districts, Map Pack 2 Content Creator Pack, African Vibes, Sports Venues Content Creator Pack, Shopping Malls Content Creator Pack, Africa in Miniature Content Creator Pack, Airports, and Plazas & Promenades DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Intravenous, Tunguska: The Visitation, and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun + Aiko's Choice. Pay $11 or more to also receive War Mongrels, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and Serial Cleaners. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Turok, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Primal Carnage: Extinction, and Animal Revolt Battle Simulator. Pay $12 or more to also receive Prehistoric Hunt, Saurian, Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt, and Dinosaur Fossil Hunter. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Bloodshore and Late Shift. Pay $10 or more to also receive Five Dates, The Bunker, The Complex, and Mia and the Dragon Princess. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get PC Building Simmulator. Pay $5 or more to also receive the Overclocked Edition Content, Razer Workshop, Republic of Gamers Workshop, and Overclockers UK Workshop DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive the NZXT Workshop, Esports Expansion, AORUS Workshop, Fractal Design Workshop, and EVGA Workshop DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
- Stick to the Shadows
- The Callisto Protocol [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.98 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Stick to the Shadows Sale.
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City [Epic] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's 505 Games Publisher Sale.
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
- The Settlers: New Allies - $35.99 (40% off)
- Anno 1800 Gold Edition Year 4 - $32.00 (60% off)
Steam
Steam is celebrating 20 years! As part of the 20-year celebration, Valve is discounting every Steam Deck model right now, including the 512 GB model selling for $519.20 (20% off) and the Steam Deck Docking Station going for $71.20 (20% off)! Visit the Steam Deck store page for the full list of deals.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Capcom Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Resident Evil 4 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Fighting TGS Pack - $29.94 (78% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Tokyo Game Show Sale.
- Sega Wonderland Sale
- Sega Wonderland Sale Collection (Persona 4 Golden + Two Point Hospital + Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War GOTY Edition + Endless Space 2 + Total War: Napoleon Definitive Edition + Sonic Mania + Yakuza 0) - $47.87 (71% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $38.99 (35% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Two Point Campus - $13.49 (55% off)
- Humankind - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Sega Wonderland Sale.
- Electronic Arts September Showcase
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $48.99 (30% off)
- Dead Space - $35.99 (40% off)
- Wild Hearts - $41.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- F1 23 Champions Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition - $6.99 (90% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam EA September Showcase.
- Square Enix TGS Sale 2023
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $34.49 (31% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $34.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken - $34.99 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- LIVE A LIVE - $34.99 (30% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $29.99 (40% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix TGS Sale 2023.
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Miasma Chronicles - $29.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Control - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner - $8.99 (70% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam 505 Games Publisher Sale.
- Focus Entertainment Publisher Sale
- Void Crew [Steam Early Access] - $17.59 (20% off)
- Warstride Challenges - $14.99 (25% off)
- Atomic Heart - $39.59 (34% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $16.49 (25% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $24.99 (50% off)
- Aliens Dark Descent - $29.99 (25% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Focus Entertainment Publisher Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $57.99 (91% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Arma 3 - $5.99 (80% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
