Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 15: Steam's 20th Anniversary

Where has the time gone? Can you believe Valve's Steam storefront has been around for 20 years? It took a little while for it to catch on, but it has since become an omnipresent force in PC gaming and now Valve is ready to celebrate. Part of that celebration includes some rare discounts on precious handheld Steam Decks, as well as the Steam Deck Docking Station. They're on sale for a very limited time.

Meanwhile, Steam isn't the only one celebrating a 20th anniversary. Call of Duty has also been around for 20 years. Head over to Steam and Battle.net to find the best of Call of Duty, pick your favorite one, and grab it at a discount.

Plus, the Tokyo Game Show is next week, so head over to Steam and find some major third-party publisher sales. Capcom is among them and they're offering Resident Evil 4 for under $40 for the first time!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code SEPT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition, Deceive Inc., The Forgotten City, Aces & Adventures, Foretales, Patch Quest, Autonauts vs PirateBots, and Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $6 or more to get What Lies in the Multiverse, Mythic Ocean, Aspire: Ina's Tale, SAMUDRA, and Golf Club Nostalgia. Pay $10 or more to also receive Flame Keeper, ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree, Metamorphosis, and Arise: A Simple Story. Pay $14 or more to also receive Bang-on Balls Chronicles. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Cities: Skylines with the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, JADIA Radio, and Natural Disasters DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Snowfall, Vehicles of the World Content Creator Pack, Map Pack Content Creator Pack, Mid-Century Modern Content Creator Pack, Seaside Resorts Content Creator Pack, and Heart of Korea Content Creator Pack. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Mass Transit, Skyscrapers Content Creator Pack, K-pop Station, Financial Districts, Map Pack 2 Content Creator Pack, African Vibes, Sports Venues Content Creator Pack, Shopping Malls Content Creator Pack, Africa in Miniature Content Creator Pack, Airports, and Plazas & Promenades DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Intravenous, Tunguska: The Visitation, and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun + Aiko's Choice. Pay $11 or more to also receive War Mongrels, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and Serial Cleaners. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Turok, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Primal Carnage: Extinction, and Animal Revolt Battle Simulator. Pay $12 or more to also receive Prehistoric Hunt, Saurian, Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt, and Dinosaur Fossil Hunter. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Bloodshore and Late Shift. Pay $10 or more to also receive Five Dates, The Bunker, The Complex, and Mia and the Dragon Princess. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get PC Building Simmulator. Pay $5 or more to also receive the Overclocked Edition Content, Razer Workshop, Republic of Gamers Workshop, and Overclockers UK Workshop DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive the NZXT Workshop, Esports Expansion, AORUS Workshop, Fractal Design Workshop, and EVGA Workshop DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

Steam is celebrating 20 years! As part of the 20-year celebration, Valve is discounting every Steam Deck model right now, including the 512 GB model selling for $519.20 (20% off) and the Steam Deck Docking Station going for $71.20 (20% off)! Visit the Steam Deck store page for the full list of deals.

