Refurbished Steam Deck now on sale at U.S. GameStop (GME) stores GameStop is offering discounts on refurbished Steam Decks for Pro Members.

Used and refurbished products have been a huge part of GameStop’s business angle for several years, allowing gamers to pick up games and consoles at cheaper prices at the cost of buying something that was previously owned by someone else. In a new promotion, the gaming retailer is adding a highly sought-after product to its list of refurbished items — the Steam Deck. Pro members can enjoy discounts of up to 20 percent on Valve’s portable PC system.

GameStop announced its refurbished Steam Deck promotion in a tweet and on a new website page. The promotion kicks off on August 8 (that’s today!) and is available at participating locations across the United States. The map on GameStop’s website can be used to find the closest participating store to you. It’s worth noting that this promotion is only available in-store and can not be taken advantage of online. The offer is also exclusive to Pro members, and discounts appear to range, with a maximum of 20 percent off.



Source: GameStop

The Steam Deck was first released last year. The handheld PC allows players to take their Steam libraries with them on the go, offering a new way to experience games previously restricted to desktops or traditional home consoles. It was manufactured by Valve, and the company has continued to support it since launch, verifying games to inform players what will work on the system, and providing software updates as needed. The Steam Deck went on sale for the first time during the 2023 Steam Summer Sale.

There’s no telling how long GameStop plans to be carrying refurbished Steam Decks, or what the average supply is going to look like at each store. Be sure to visit our GameStop topic page for more news updates on the gaming retailer.