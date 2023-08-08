New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Refurbished Steam Deck now on sale at U.S. GameStop (GME) stores

GameStop is offering discounts on refurbished Steam Decks for Pro Members.
Donovan Erskine
Valve
3

Used and refurbished products have been a huge part of GameStop’s business angle for several years, allowing gamers to pick up games and consoles at cheaper prices at the cost of buying something that was previously owned by someone else. In a new promotion, the gaming retailer is adding a highly sought-after product to its list of refurbished items — the Steam Deck. Pro members can enjoy discounts of up to 20 percent on Valve’s portable PC system.

GameStop announced its refurbished Steam Deck promotion in a tweet and on a new website page. The promotion kicks off on August 8 (that’s today!) and is available at participating locations across the United States. The map on GameStop’s website can be used to find the closest participating store to you. It’s worth noting that this promotion is only available in-store and can not be taken advantage of online. The offer is also exclusive to Pro members, and discounts appear to range, with a maximum of 20 percent off.

Female V from Cyberpunk 2077 on a Steam Deck screen.

Source: GameStop

The Steam Deck was first released last year. The handheld PC allows players to take their Steam libraries with them on the go, offering a new way to experience games previously restricted to desktops or traditional home consoles. It was manufactured by Valve, and the company has continued to support it since launch, verifying games to inform players what will work on the system, and providing software updates as needed. The Steam Deck went on sale for the first time during the 2023 Steam Summer Sale.

There’s no telling how long GameStop plans to be carrying refurbished Steam Decks, or what the average supply is going to look like at each store. Be sure to visit our GameStop topic page for more news updates on the gaming retailer.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

