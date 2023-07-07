Weekend PC Download Deals for July 7: Steam Summer Sale continues

Watch out for your wallets, because the Steam Summer Sale continues! That's hundreds of games getting modest to major discounts, including many that are seeing lower prices for the first time. Shacknews has endeavored to get as many of these notable discounts listed as possible, but that's not all. We've looked around the web at other storefronts and there are a few of them that have even lower prices than what's available on Steam. Be sure to shop around for Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy, in particular, which have lower prices in other spots.
One thing you won't find anywhere except Steam is a Steam Deck. If you've been holding out on Valve's handheld, this is a good time to grab it, as all models are on sale. Plus, the dock is being discounted for the first time, so take a moment to shop around.
Elsewhere, the Battle.net sale may be over, but World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is still half off. Ubisoft has its best games on sale with some rewards going to those who spend at least $19.99. Plus, Amazon Prime members can still pick up a few free titles from GOG.com.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - $24.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- GRIME - FREE until 7/13
- Football Manager - $29.99 (50% off)
- Conan Exiles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Soulstice, Tails of Iron, Garden story, Tyrant's Blessing, Floppy Knights, Battle Axe, Wall World, NecroBouncer, Beyond the Long Night, Camp Canyonwood, Severed Steel, Unsouled, Escape the Backrooms, Them's Fightin' Herds, Kitaria Fables, and Plebby Quest: The Crusades. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $37.79 (37% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Epic] - $43.79 (27% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $40.79 (32% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $31.19 (48% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $28.99 (42% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $35.39 (41% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $17.09 (43% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.84 (87% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $49.83 (17% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $40.57 (32% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 [Steam] - $46.95 (22% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $40.44 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $33.94 (43% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $28.29 (43% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.69 (51% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $14.03 (77% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $16.79 (58% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $18.69 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $17.44 (30% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.96 (30% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $15.64 (61% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $16.64 (58% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney [Steam] - $17.39 (57% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $10.19 (83% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.60 (73% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $13.60 (73% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $7.89 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $6.98 (88% off)
- The Gamebillet Summer Sale is underway! Visit Gamebillet for all of the latest deals.
Gamersgate
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $36.95 (38% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Atomic Heart [Steam] - $41.39 (31% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $13.34 (78% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $8.90 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $37.99 (37% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $23.50 (53% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $31.00 (38% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $28.99 (52% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $34.99 (42% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $18.99 (37% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $31.00 (48% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Humankind [Steam] - $8.99 (82% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection [Steam] - $3.27 (91% off)
- Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition [Steam] - $3.78 (91% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D 20th Anniversary World Tour [Steam] - $1.99 (90% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- System Shock - $31.99 (20% off)
- Prey - FREE! from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/24)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - FREE! from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/19)
- Stardew Valley - $10.04 (33% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Bundle - $13.49 (75% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 2 Grand Master Collection - $19.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $8.74 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JULY16 to get 16% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $37.37 (38% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $40.79 (32% off)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $34.39 (31% off)
- Hi-Fi Rush [Steam] - $20.39 (20% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $18.71 (38% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $34.40 (66% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $33.53 (44% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $18.71 (53% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $12.75 (79% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.80 (55% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $18.00 (70% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $3.00 (85% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Temtem, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Roadwarden, Merchant of the Skies, Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim, Kraken Academy, and Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
- Top Picks '23
- Hi-Fi Rush [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Inkbound [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $1.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Top Picks '23 Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Summer Sale.
- Ubisoft Summer Sale
- The Settlers: New Allies - $38.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $15.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Gold Edition Year 4 - $32.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Summer Sale.
Steam
The Steam Summer Sale is underway! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is the case every time we do this dance, some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks, so please understand. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments and I'll make sure to add it in post, but for now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!
Among the deals is the Steam Deck, which is one of the few instances that Valve's handheld has received a discount. Discounts range from 10=20% off. Be sure to visit the Steam Deck page for more details. Plus, be sure to check out the Steam Deck Dock, which is on sale for the first time.
No more delays! We're diving into the deals! Here we go!
- Elden Ring - $41.99 (30% off)
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Valve Complete Pack - $5.64 (96% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $52.49 (25% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 + Various Daylife - $41.63 (53% off)
- Pizza Tower - $14.99 (25% off)
- Humanity - $23.99 (20% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $47.99 (20% off)
- Returnal - $47.99 (20% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $29.99 (40% off)
- System Shock - $31.99 (20% off)
- Live A Live - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $47.99 (20% off)
- After Us - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hi-Fi Rush - $23.99 (20% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $41.99 (30% off)
- Wild Hearts - $41.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tron: Identity - $11.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $20.23 (42% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $34.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken - $34.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $38.49 (45% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition - $55.24 (35% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $29.99 (50% off)
- Atomic Heart - $39.59 (34% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $20.09 (33% off)
- Stray - $22.49 (25% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $40.19 (33% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $29.99 (40% off)
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $24.99 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights - $17.99 (70% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Temtem - $30.14 (33% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.74 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom 40th Anniversary Pack - $49.80 (78% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.59 (34% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $39.89 (43% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $29.99 (40% off)
- Triangle Strategy - $29.99 (50% off)
- The DioField Chronicle - $29.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Voice of Cards Trilogy + DLC Set - $50.76 (60% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $17.99 (40% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trombone Champ - $8.99 (40% off)
- Teardown - $22.49 (25% off)
- Storyteller - $11.99 (20% off)
- Neon White - $17.49 (30% off)
- Solar Ash - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $19.79 (67% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $14.99 (50% off)
- Persona 3 Portable - $14.99 (25% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster - $17.49 (65% off)
- Two Point Campus - $20.09 (33% off)
- Yakuza: Lika A Dragon - $14.99 (75% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $27.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $22.49 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Anniversasry Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $23.99 (60% off)
- Deathloop - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Quarry - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $19.79 (67% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer - $29.86 (63% off)
- Stardew Valley - $9.89 (34% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.70 (27% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $16.49 (67% off)
- Pac-Man Collection - $24.96 (65% off)
- Digimon Survive - $38.99 (35% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human + Payday 2 - $27.88 (60% off)
- Halo Infinite Campaign - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (67% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $14.99 (75% off)
- New World - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $16.24 (35% off)
- Rollerdrome - $14.99 (50% off)
- OlliOlli World - $14.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $11.99 (80% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tales of Arise - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $14.99 (75% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $14.99 (75% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - $29.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear STRIVE - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $17.99 (70% off)
- Marvel's Avengers: The Definitive Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $23.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $14.99 (75% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $11.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Bundle - $25.15 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $8.99 (85% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $11.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole + South Park: The Stick of Truth - $8.99 (82% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $34.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $17.49 (75% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $34.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Football Manager 2023 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $9.99 (80% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Signalis - $15.99 (20% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $17.57 (54% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $15.99 (60% off)
- Aztech: Forgotten Gods - $14.99 (50% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $7.49 (50% off)
- Conan Exiles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Cozy Grove - $5.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $11.99 (40% off)
- Inscryption: Beginner's Deck - $11.97 (66% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Humankind - $9.99 (80% off)
- Soundfall - $10.49 (65% off)
- Chorus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Escape Academy - $13.99 (30% off)
- Escape Simulator - $11.24 (25% off)
- Gas Station Simulator - $13.99 (30% off)
- Among Us - $3.74 (25% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- KeyWe - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $35.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Days Gone - $16.49 (67% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $13.19 (67% off)
- Maneater - $13.99 (65% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $29.24 (35% off)
- Black Mesa - $4.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.63 (90% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.90 (89% off)
- The Deux Ex Collection - $9.55 (89% off)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $12.49 (50% off)
- A Memoir Blue - $5.59 (30% off)
- The Artful Escape - $9.99 (50% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $12.49 (50% off)
- Last Stop - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Pathless - $15.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.64 (41% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Sons of the Forest [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Disney Speedstorm [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Inkbound [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Phasmophobia [Steam Early Access] - $11.19 (20% off)
- Dyson Sphere Program [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dune Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Slime Rancher 2 [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Samurai Gunn 2 [Steam Early Access] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Factory Town - $7.99 (60% off)
- Squad - $37.49 (25% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $11.99 (60% off)
- Lost Ruins - $9.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Gunfire Reborn - $12.99 (35% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.70 (91% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $29.62 (86% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One - $49.56 (55% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- CODE VEIN - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $9.99 (90% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Samurai Shodown Steam Edition - $24.74 (67% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $7.49 (85% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $9.99 (50% off)
- Killer Instinct - $13.19 (67% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $2.49 (90% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection - $15.80 (84% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle - $21.14 (83% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series + Undying - $19.78 (72% off)
- Elite Dangerous Commander Premium Edition - $22.74 (65% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Planet Zoo - $11.24 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster - $11.24 (75% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $13.99 (30% off)
- A Little to the Left - $11.24 (25% off)
- Pupperazzi - $13.99 (30% off)
- Unpacking - $11.99 (40% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $8.99 (70% off)
- Carrion - $7.99 (60% off)
- Griftlands - $10.99 (45% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $4.99 (75% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2 Combo Pack - $11.60 (67% off)
- Shovel Knight Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Subnautica Deep Ocean Bundle - $17.80 (70% off)
- Amnesia Re-collection Bundle - $29.72 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $11.99 (40% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Tabletop Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $12.99 (35% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
- Space Engineers - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Barotruama - $26.24 (25% off)
- Turbo Golf Racing [Steam Early Access] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Project Zomboid [Steam Early Access] - $13.39 (33% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (50% off)
- 7 Days to Die [Steam Early Access] - $5.99 (76% off)
- Golf It! [Steam Early Access] - $4.49 (50% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator - $9.74 (35% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $4.49 (85% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - $14.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- RimWorld - $27.99 (20% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $5.09 (66% off)
- Prison Architect - $7.49 (75% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $11.23 (78% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $2.99 (80% off)
- Spiritfarer - $5.99 (80% off)
- Haven - $9.99 (60% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- SnowRunner - $16.49 (45% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - $19.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $14.99 (50% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $11.99 (70% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $8.24 (67% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Enhanced Classics Ultimate Bundle - $29.39 (81% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $1.99 (90% off)
- Castle Crashers - $2.99 (80% off)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $1.99 (90% off)
- Undertale - $2.99 (70% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light - $2.49 (75% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
