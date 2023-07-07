Weekend PC Download Deals for July 7: Steam Summer Sale continues

Watch out for your wallets, because the Steam Summer Sale continues! That's hundreds of games getting modest to major discounts, including many that are seeing lower prices for the first time. Shacknews has endeavored to get as many of these notable discounts listed as possible, but that's not all. We've looked around the web at other storefronts and there are a few of them that have even lower prices than what's available on Steam. Be sure to shop around for Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy, in particular, which have lower prices in other spots.

One thing you won't find anywhere except Steam is a Steam Deck. If you've been holding out on Valve's handheld, this is a good time to grab it, as all models are on sale. Plus, the dock is being discounted for the first time, so take a moment to shop around.

Elsewhere, the Battle.net sale may be over, but World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is still half off. Ubisoft has its best games on sale with some rewards going to those who spend at least $19.99. Plus, Amazon Prime members can still pick up a few free titles from GOG.com.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Soulstice, Tails of Iron, Garden story, Tyrant's Blessing, Floppy Knights, Battle Axe, Wall World, NecroBouncer, Beyond the Long Night, Camp Canyonwood, Severed Steel, Unsouled, Escape the Backrooms, Them's Fightin' Herds, Kitaria Fables, and Plebby Quest: The Crusades. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code JULY16 to get 16% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Temtem, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Roadwarden, Merchant of the Skies, Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim, Kraken Academy, and Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Ubisoft Store

Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Summer Sale.

Steam

The Steam Summer Sale is underway! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is the case every time we do this dance, some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks, so please understand. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments and I'll make sure to add it in post, but for now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!

Among the deals is the Steam Deck, which is one of the few instances that Valve's handheld has received a discount. Discounts range from 10=20% off. Be sure to visit the Steam Deck page for more details. Plus, be sure to check out the Steam Deck Dock, which is on sale for the first time.

No more delays! We're diving into the deals! Here we go!

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

Source: Motion Twin

Trombone Champ

Source: Holy Wow Studios

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Source: Eidos Montreal

Hades

Source: Supergiant Games

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Source: Crows Crows Crows

Bear and Breakfast

Source: Armor Games Studios

Spelunky 2

Source: Mossmouth

