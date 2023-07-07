Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend PC Download Deals for July 7: Steam Summer Sale continues

The Steam Summer Sale rolls on with deals on Valve's handheld Steam Deck, plus hundreds of games. Of course, don't forget to shop around.
Ozzie Mejia
Watch out for your wallets, because the Steam Summer Sale continues! That's hundreds of games getting modest to major discounts, including many that are seeing lower prices for the first time. Shacknews has endeavored to get as many of these notable discounts listed as possible, but that's not all. We've looked around the web at other storefronts and there are a few of them that have even lower prices than what's available on Steam. Be sure to shop around for Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy, in particular, which have lower prices in other spots.

One thing you won't find anywhere except Steam is a Steam Deck. If you've been holding out on Valve's handheld, this is a good time to grab it, as all models are on sale. Plus, the dock is being discounted for the first time, so take a moment to shop around.

Elsewhere, the Battle.net sale may be over, but World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is still half off. Ubisoft has its best games on sale with some rewards going to those who spend at least $19.99. Plus, Amazon Prime members can still pick up a few free titles from GOG.com.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Soulstice, Tails of Iron, Garden story, Tyrant's Blessing, Floppy Knights, Battle Axe, Wall World, NecroBouncer, Beyond the Long Night, Camp Canyonwood, Severed Steel, Unsouled, Escape the Backrooms, Them's Fightin' Herds, Kitaria Fables, and Plebby Quest: The Crusades. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code JULY16 to get 16% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Temtem, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Roadwarden, Merchant of the Skies, Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim, Kraken Academy, and Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Ubisoft Store

Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Summer Sale.

Steam

The Steam Summer Sale is underway! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is the case every time we do this dance, some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks, so please understand. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments and I'll make sure to add it in post, but for now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!

Among the deals is the Steam Deck, which is one of the few instances that Valve's handheld has received a discount. Discounts range from 10=20% off. Be sure to visit the Steam Deck page for more details. Plus, be sure to check out the Steam Deck Dock, which is on sale for the first time.

No more delays! We're diving into the deals! Here we go!

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
Source: Motion Twin
Trombone Champ
Source: Holy Wow Studios
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Source: Eidos Montreal
Hades
Source: Supergiant Games
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
Source: Crows Crows Crows
Bear and Breakfast
Source: Armor Games Studios
Spelunky 2
Source: Mossmouth

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola