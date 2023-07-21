BattleBit Remastered devs plan to form an anti-cheat team amid waves of DDoS attacks Cheaters and DDoS attacks have been a particular thorn in BattleBit's side as the game currently enjoys immense popularity.

With BattleBit Remastered being a modest indie multiplayer game that has enjoyed immense popularity this season, it was bound to attract bad actors who want to spoil the fun for others. BattleBit devs have worked around the clock on anti-cheat solutions for the game, but waves of cheaters and even DDoS attacks on the game have it planning even bigger measures to keep BattleBit clean and the fun fair for as many as possible. That includes implementing a new anti-cheat and getting ready to form a division for the game specifically focused on combatting cheaters.

The BattleBit Remastered devs shared details on their plans for an anti-cheat team in a recent community post on Steam, while also addressing DDoS attacks on the game’s Twitter. Recently, the developers announced plans to move from Easy Anti-Cheat to FaceIt, which is the anti-cheat software by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Originally, this caused concern because previous versions of FaceIt didn’t work with Linux, which would have been trouble for Steam Deck players. However, the devs have spoken to the matter, assuring players that the version of FaceIt being implemented in BattleBit is a newer version that plays nice to with Linux systems.

BattleBit Remastered's SteamDB charts show the game has had immense love from the playerbase since its early access launch.

Source: SteamDB

That’s not all. The BattleBit devs are also getting a team ready specifically to face the matter of cheating in BattleBit Remastered head-on. The detail was shared in the Steam developer post under “Future Plans” as follows:

Recruit a team that specializes in detecting cheats and weeding out possible cheaters. (We have other long-term plans for non-rage cheaters but will announce them later on)

With 2 million players having bought in on BattleBit just about as soon as it launched in early access, this may have been an inevitable move. For an indie, that’s immense traffic, and BattleBit is showing heavy daily activity on SteamDB that warrants being vigilant for cheaters.

It will remain to be seen if the BattleBit Remastered devs can significantly nip the cheating problem in the bud, but we’ll see soon enough what comes of the team’s upcoming plans. Stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.