BattleBit Remastered has sold nearly 2 million copies since launch in early access Two weeks ago, BattleBit gave players a solid Battlefield-like first-person shooter experience on Steam and it has amassed massive sales since.

It was six years in the making and spawned out of Steam’s ill-fated Greenlight program, but BattleBit Remastered has become an incredible success story since its official launch into Steam Early Access. The game mimics some of the best parts of Battlefield to offer players a quality sandbox first-person shooter experience, and for its quality (and a touch of luck), it amassed hundreds of thousands of wishlists and nearly two million units sold since launch in early access.

BattleBit’s Steam Early Access sales numbers come out of a recent interview with How to Market Your Game, where co-designer SgtOkiDoki shared insight on the game’s success and advice for other developers trying to make their game a success. It was there that the designer revealed that BattleBit Remastered had sold around 1.8 million units.

Source: BattleBit Remastered

That said, while the game may appear to be an overnight success, there was quite a build up to its launch. BattleBit was first revealed in 2016 for the now-defunct Steam Greenlight. The game was one of the first projects of a three-person team of experienced video game modders. BattleBit had plenty of time to develop and grow hype during its creation and it lead up to January 2022 when a number of streamers played an early version of the game and boosted its presence online, leading it to have over 800,000 wishlists leading up to its Steam Early Access launch.

For their part, SgtOkiDoki is happy with the response, but remains humble in BattleBit’s success so far. When asked if they believed other games could succeed in similar manner, OkiDoki shared that they believed developers starting on their first project shouldn’t start with a multiplayer game.

“If you are planning to make a multiplayer game, dont! I am not going to lie, don’t,” SgtOkiDoki told How to Market Your Game. “Make a single player game (if this is your first game). it is very trying. If you are going to accept that you are going to be slammed by a hammer.”

Nonetheless, it looks like the BattleBit team gets to enjoy the fruits of success that come with that hammer for now. With the game pulling in about 50,000 to 80,000 concurrent players on Steam, we’ll be watching BattleBit Remastered for further updates and news.