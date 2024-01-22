Monster Hunter Rise update breaks the game on Steam Deck Capcom is currently investigating the issue, but many believe that implementation of a new DRM anti-piracy software is to blame.

A recent update has caused Monster Hunter Rise to stop working on Steam Deck and its players are not thrilled about it. Capcom is aware of the issue and has tied it back to a recent update - Ver.16.0.2.0 - which was recently released for the game. However, some players and modders believe that a recent swap of DRM software may be to blame.

Capcom addressed the issues with Monster Hunter Rise on Steam Deck in a recent Steam Developer blog post this week. According to the post, which was added to the original patch notes, Capcom is aware that the current patch is messing with the game on Steam’s handheld platform:

There have been reports of the game not running on Steam Deck after updating to Ver.16.0.2.0. The dev team is currently investigating this issue. We will let you know as soon as we find out more, so please hold on for further information. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Capcom shared that it knows about the issues affecting Monster Hunter Rise on Steam Deck and is investigating the matter now.

Source: Capcom

While Capcom seems to be mum on the exact cause of the issues which are hindering the game from being played on Steam Deck, many users have already begun to suspect DRM is the issue. According to modder FluffyQuack, one of the things that Capcom did in the recent Monster Hunter Rise update was take out Denuvo DRM and replace it with another anti-piracy software, Enigma. Twitter users also pointed out that Capcom has done this with other older titles such as Resident Evil: Revelations, but the update was pulled back almost immediately.

Regardless, players seem convinced that Enigma DRM is to blame for Monster Hunter Rise’s sudden issues on Steam Deck. As we await a solution from Capcom on the situation, stay tuned for further updates on this story.