Images of Lenovo Steam Deck competitor leaked

Lenovo's rumored PC handheld device takes nods from the Steam Deck and Switch.
Donovan Erskine
With the success that Valve has seen with the Steam Deck, it’s no surprise that other competitors in the PC gaming market are looking to rival it with handheld gaming devices of their own. ASUS released the ROG Ally earlier this year, and it looks like Lenovo might be getting in on the action too. Images of a purported handheld PC gaming device from Lenovo have started to surface online.

Leaked images of Lenovo’s handheld gaming device were first shared by Windows Report earlier today. It’s apparently called the Lenovo Legion Go, and features a relatively similar design to the Steam Deck. It’s screen is flanked by the attached controllers, with the face buttons near the top of the right controller, and a directional pad on the other side. Both controllers have analog sticks, and the full handheld has a wide, rounded octagonal shape.

The Lenovo Legion Go.

Source: Windows Report

An image of the back of the device reveals heating vents, a kickstand, and more buttons on the back of the controllers. What’s really interesting about the Lenovo Legion Go is that it looks like both of the controllers can be detached and used wirelessly, just like the Nintendo Switch. The Steam Deck and ROG Ally have drawn common comparisons to Nintendo’s hybrid console, but it looks like the Legion Go will be the first Switch-like to actually replicate the detachable controllers.

The report also suggests that the Lenovo Legion Go will support Windows 11 and be powered by a new AMD processor. One detail we’ll be watching closely for is a price point, as that’s been a key point in the debate surrounding the Steam Deck and its competitors. With substantial leaks now out in the wild, it’s only a matter of time until we get an official reveal from Lenovo.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

