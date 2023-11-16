Steam Deck OLED 1TB Limited Edition sells out 20 minutes after pre-orders open [UPDATED] Demand looks intense for the Steam Deck OLED as pre-orders of the 1TB LE version sold out just minutes after they opened.

Updated (November 16, 2023 @ 11:48 a.m. PT): The purchase page for the Steam Deck OLED 1TB LE seems to be available again after temporarily being out of stock. However, the delivery window has also increased from the original 1-2 weeks to 2-4 weeks.

Valve seems to have some stock of Steam Deck OLED 1TB LE versions left, but delivery date on the product has increased on new orders.

Original Story: One of the more surprising announcements this month was Valve revealing an upgraded version of its handheld with the Steam Deck OLED, but it looks like it’s going to be tough times getting one’s hands on the more souped-up versions. Pre-orders for the new devices opened up today and the Steam Deck OLED 1TB Limited Edition sold out around 20 minutes after. It’s unknown if the 1TB LE version will get a fresh stock for new orders.

The Steam Deck OLED pre-orders went up to day on the Steam’s webpages featuring the device, featuring several different versions. One of those versions was a 1TB Limited Edition that featured a unique design and further interesting features at the price of $679 USD. Unfortunately, buyers scoured Valve’s stock for this one because around 20 minutes after pre-orders went live, the Steam Deck OLED 1TB LE went out of stock. It’s currently unavailable for new purchases.

The Steam Deck OLED 1TB LE version didn't last long against fervent customer demand and currently seems to be sold out in pre-orders.

Valve surprised many when it announced the Steam Deck OLED out of nowhere. The main selling point of the device is that it follows Nintendo’s upgrade to the Switch, swapping out the LCD display for an 1280 x 800 HDR OLED display. It also packs in other upgraded features such as a baseline 512GB NVMe SSD (although LCD versions of the Steam Deck can still be bought with eMMC SSDs). Overall, it looks to be a solid upgrade to the visuals of the device more than anything.

Either way, it seems enthusiasts that missed out on the Steam Deck OLED 1TB LE version will have to keep their eyes on the regular 512GB or 1TB versions for now. As we wait to see if Valve makes further Limited Editions available, stay tuned for more updates on the Steam Deck OLED here at Shacknews.