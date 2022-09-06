Tencent increases investment stake in Ubisoft parent company Guillemot Brothers Limited to 49.9% Tencent's increased stake in Guillemot Brothers will allow it to deepen investment in Ubisoft as it prepares to bring several of the developer's games to China.

Tencent has continued to be a prolific force in 2022, snatching up developers left and right as it grows its empire alongside a handful of other gaming giants. Tencent has already invested in Ubisoft, but looks like that investment is set to deepen. Not only did Tencent increase its stake in Ubisoft, but it also increased its investment in Ubisoft’s parent company, Guillemot Brothers Limited.

Tencent and Ubisoft announced this latest investment news via a press release on September 6, 2022. According to the announcement, Tencent is increasing its investment in Guillemot Brothers to a 49.9 percent stake (about 300 million Euros), giving it very near majority control. Meanwhile, this investment allows Tencent to deepen its stake in Ubisoft as well. With it, Tencent now has a 9.99% stake in Ubisoft, which comes as Tencent prepares to port several of Ubisoft’s games over to mobile devices, as well as the Chinese market. It’s worth noting, however, that Tencent will not take a seat on either Ubisoft or Guillemot Brothers’ Board of Directors following this investment.

Between Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Skull and Bones, there's a lot for Tencent to be interested in with the major developer.

Nonetheless, between Tencent's now 9.99 percent stake and the Guillemot family's current 29.9 percent stake in Ubisoft, the two groups control a major bulk of the company's overall shares and may play a major role in company decisions where voting power is applicable.

For more investment and gaming acquisition news, stay tuned here at Shacknews.