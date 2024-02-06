Tencent reportedly working on Elden Ring mobile game The game is said to be free-to-play with in-app purchases similar to Genshin Impact.

Elden Ring defined 2022 for video games and while fans wait eagerly for updates on its forthcoming DLC, minority stakeholder Tencent is cooking up something else for that universe. The gaming monolith is reportedly working on a mobile game based on Elden Ring, which is said to be free-to-play with in-app purchases.

The news of an Elden Ring mobile game stems from a Reuters report. According to the publication, Tencent’s Elden Ring mobile game will take direct aim at rival MiHoYo, with microtransactions similar to Genshin Impact. The original Elden Ring notably did not feature any microtransactions or in-app purchases.



Source: FromSoftware

After Elden Ring’s massive success nearly two years ago, both Sony and Tencent upped their stakes in developer Fromsoftware, a move that the Elden Ring developer said would help its global publishing efforts. As we await an official announcement of the alleged Elden Ring mobile game and information about the previously announced Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, stick with us here on Shacknews.