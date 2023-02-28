Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC announced
FromSoftware has announced that DLC for Elden Ring is in development.
Elden Ring is one of the most beloved games of the modern era, dominating the gaming world upon release and taking home countless of awards at the end of 2022. Fans have been hungry for more, and developer FromSoftware has provided some substantial news. Shadow of the Erdtree is an upcoming DLC for Elden Ring that’s currently in development.
FromSoftware announced the Elden Ring DLC in a tweet earlier this morning. Translated from Japanese to English, the announcement reads as follows: “DLC ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ for ‘Elden Ring’ is under development. The follow-up report is still a little ahead, but I would appreciate it if you could look forward to it.” FromSoftware also provided a teaser image, which shows a woman on horseback in a wheat field, looking at the Erdtree in the distance.
『ELDEN RING』のDLC「Shadow of the Erdtree」を開発中です。続報はまだ少し先になりますが、ご期待いただければ幸いです。 pic.twitter.com/g5UyUHg3iW— FROMSOFTWARE (@fromsoftware_pr) February 28, 2023
FromSoftware hasn’t stated how Shadow of the Erdtree will expand on the game’s story, or what content will be found within. That said, there is some speculation to be done given the little information we have. The woman on the back of Torrent bares a resemblance to Miquella, with her long blonde hair. The Erdtree itself looks decayed and shrouded in darkness, a stark contrast to the vibrant beacon that it is in Elden Ring’s main story.
Elden Ring was crowned at Shacknews’ Game of the Year for 2022. It’s also seen quite the financial success, just recently crossing 20 million copies sold. FromSoftware has not provided a release window for Elden Ring’s DLC. In fact, its statement that the DLC is currently in development could mean that it’s a ways out. Elden Ring will celebrate its one-year anniversary next month, and fans had been wondering if a DLC announcement could be imminent. Now that it’s official, we’ll be patiently waiting for more details on Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.
https://www.eldenring.jp/newsdetail/news_detail_230228_1.html
I'd say each expansion has like 3-4 areas worth of content compared to their original game. DS2 has 3 expansions and DS3 has 2.
DS1's is pretty big physically; really feels like it's integral to the core game story.
1st of DS2 is smallish physically, but tightly coiled, vertical, and puzzle-y. 2nd is similar but even more vertical and larger; not as puzzle-y. 3rd is friggin big.
While they don't feel as integral to the story; more crowns is always welcomed. Also 2nd is the best single DLC in the series.
The first of DS3 is smaller than the 2nd but it equalizes at the average. Enemies are THICC. Boss fights are off the chain (see also DS2DLC2).
Ziostorm is a bit of a chud but he does a decent lore analysis roundup here, extrapolating from the image: https://youtu.be/8j7K9gx9tAY
Miquella and Torrent? Bring it on!
My theory that Armored Core 6 will drop first and then the ER DLC will come quickly afterwards to stop the crying and lamentation is still holding strong. 😂
