Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC announced FromSoftware has announced that DLC for Elden Ring is in development.

Elden Ring is one of the most beloved games of the modern era, dominating the gaming world upon release and taking home countless of awards at the end of 2022. Fans have been hungry for more, and developer FromSoftware has provided some substantial news. Shadow of the Erdtree is an upcoming DLC for Elden Ring that’s currently in development.

FromSoftware announced the Elden Ring DLC in a tweet earlier this morning. Translated from Japanese to English, the announcement reads as follows: “DLC ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ for ‘Elden Ring’ is under development. The follow-up report is still a little ahead, but I would appreciate it if you could look forward to it.” FromSoftware also provided a teaser image, which shows a woman on horseback in a wheat field, looking at the Erdtree in the distance.

FromSoftware hasn’t stated how Shadow of the Erdtree will expand on the game’s story, or what content will be found within. That said, there is some speculation to be done given the little information we have. The woman on the back of Torrent bares a resemblance to Miquella, with her long blonde hair. The Erdtree itself looks decayed and shrouded in darkness, a stark contrast to the vibrant beacon that it is in Elden Ring’s main story.

Elden Ring was crowned at Shacknews’ Game of the Year for 2022. It’s also seen quite the financial success, just recently crossing 20 million copies sold. FromSoftware has not provided a release window for Elden Ring’s DLC. In fact, its statement that the DLC is currently in development could mean that it’s a ways out. Elden Ring will celebrate its one-year anniversary next month, and fans had been wondering if a DLC announcement could be imminent. Now that it’s official, we’ll be patiently waiting for more details on Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.