Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC announced

FromSoftware has announced that DLC for Elden Ring is in development.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
FromSoftware
10

Elden Ring is one of the most beloved games of the modern era, dominating the gaming world upon release and taking home countless of awards at the end of 2022. Fans have been hungry for more, and developer FromSoftware has provided some substantial news. Shadow of the Erdtree is an upcoming DLC for Elden Ring that’s currently in development.

FromSoftware announced the Elden Ring DLC in a tweet earlier this morning. Translated from Japanese to English, the announcement reads as follows: “DLC ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ for ‘Elden Ring’ is under development. The follow-up report is still a little ahead, but I would appreciate it if you could look forward to it.” FromSoftware also provided a teaser image, which shows a woman on horseback in a wheat field, looking at the Erdtree in the distance.

FromSoftware hasn’t stated how Shadow of the Erdtree will expand on the game’s story, or what content will be found within. That said, there is some speculation to be done given the little information we have. The woman on the back of Torrent bares a resemblance to Miquella, with her long blonde hair. The Erdtree itself looks decayed and shrouded in darkness, a stark contrast to the vibrant beacon that it is in Elden Ring’s main story.

Elden Ring was crowned at Shacknews’ Game of the Year for 2022. It’s also seen quite the financial success, just recently crossing 20 million copies sold. FromSoftware has not provided a release window for Elden Ring’s DLC. In fact, its statement that the DLC is currently in development could mean that it’s a ways out. Elden Ring will celebrate its one-year anniversary next month, and fans had been wondering if a DLC announcement could be imminent. Now that it’s official, we’ll be patiently waiting for more details on Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 28, 2023 6:35 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC announced

    • cleo813 mercury mega
      reply
      February 28, 2023 12:19 AM

      Elden Ring DLC just announced
      https://www.eldenring.jp/newsdetail/news_detail_230228_1.html

      • Smellsy legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 12:45 AM

        What awesome

      • Smellsy legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 12:45 AM

        Uhhh it’s in another language!

      • JohnnyDanger legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 28, 2023 12:52 AM

        OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG

      • 467
        reply
        February 28, 2023 12:53 AM

        Erhmegerd, shedew ef the Erdtree

      • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 1:02 AM

        To mix metaphors:
        SON, I AM EXCITE. MAKE YOUR TIME.
        Now I really need to finish the base game!

      • funnynamehere legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 1:45 AM

        Is that Miquella/St. Trina on Torrent? They labeled this as an expansion, so could be big.

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 28, 2023 2:51 AM

        Yesss

      • [gooie b] legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 3:15 AM

        Fuck yeah, now I just gotta actually finish my first playthrough

      • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 28, 2023 3:40 AM

        big time ready for this. any etas?

      • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 28, 2023 4:20 AM

        Hell yes!

      • razlebol legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 4:28 AM

        I've never played an expansion to a souls game. How much content do they usually put in?

        • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          February 28, 2023 5:14 AM

          I'd say each expansion has like 3-4 areas worth of content compared to their original game. DS2 has 3 expansions and DS3 has 2.
          DS1's is pretty big physically; really feels like it's integral to the core game story.

          1st of DS2 is smallish physically, but tightly coiled, vertical, and puzzle-y. 2nd is similar but even more vertical and larger; not as puzzle-y. 3rd is friggin big.
          While they don't feel as integral to the story; more crowns is always welcomed. Also 2nd is the best single DLC in the series.

          The first of DS3 is smaller than the 2nd but it equalizes at the average. Enemies are THICC. Boss fights are off the chain (see also DS2DLC2).


        • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 28, 2023 6:00 AM

          Pretty consistently, some of the best content has been in them and they usually cover major lore angles left glaringly open in the base games.

          I haven’t completed them all either, but I can particularly vouch for Old Hunters/Bloodborne

        • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 28, 2023 6:43 AM

          From Software's expansions are always worth it. I would guess in terms of Elden Ring that we're going to get a full new continent. Think a whole new caelid or Limgrave and that's probably what were' getting. I imagine it'll be jam packed though.

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          February 28, 2023 6:55 AM

          I would say never enough, but still nothing to sneeze at. Hoping with a game the size Elden Ring the expansion is really big as well.

          • Proximate Cause moderator
            reply
            February 28, 2023 7:47 AM

            Haha I wouldn’t put it past them to create a massive new continent that will blow my fucking mind when I realize just how large it is.

            • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              February 28, 2023 9:52 AM

              I am not expecting something as grand as Blood & Wine was to Witcher 3, but I really hope it's larger and more involved than FROM's previous expansions by a great deal.

      • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 4:28 AM

        Here's hoping it's not all super-hard punishment designed only for the 1% of ultra hardcore players.

        But knowing From Software...

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 28, 2023 4:47 AM

        umbasa!

      • ariakaz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 28, 2023 5:27 AM

        When?!

      • enyakk legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 5:32 AM

        Nuts


      • Magitek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 5:43 AM

        https://youtu.be/xb2fjZa_L74

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 28, 2023 5:56 AM

        Ziostorm is a bit of a chud but he does a decent lore analysis roundup here, extrapolating from the image: https://youtu.be/8j7K9gx9tAY

        Miquella and Torrent? Bring it on!

        My theory that Armored Core 6 will drop first and then the ER DLC will come quickly afterwards to stop the crying and lamentation is still holding strong. 😂

      • mankeroo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 6:10 AM

        I'm hesitant to get back in - its been a year and im super rusty im sure. I also have no idea what was happening in the story

        • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 28, 2023 6:45 AM

          I started a new run recently and I am taking great strides not to get too far and just enjoy the early game as much as possible. Hopefully this is a summer release and I won't have to wait too long.

        • JohnnyDanger legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 28, 2023 7:44 AM

          No one has an idea what was happening in the story, so no worries there

        • Herman Toothrot legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 28, 2023 8:15 AM

          I just started a new character the other day for the same reason.

      • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 6:18 AM

        I feel invigorated. I woke this morning with a tumescent glow.

      • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 28, 2023 6:24 AM

        Yessssss the DLC in all from games has been excellent

      • m0rfus legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 28, 2023 7:48 AM

        UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUNF

      • flagg209 legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 7:50 AM

        Behold! Dog

      • shred. legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 8:04 AM

        I'll do what I normally do, which is go into the new areas in NG+ so I'm fighting the bosses with extra health for the first time. Queue Ludwig PTSD.

        I'm super excited. I need the rush of killing a boss after 5 minutes of white knuckle action.

      • someWayne legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 8:26 AM

        1 Elder 2 Rings

      • FlamingGimp legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 8:58 AM

        Maybe it's time for me to actually finish this game. I think I stopped with like 70 hours of playtime :(

    • lazarusb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 28, 2023 9:54 AM

      Oh shit I can't remember which ending I finished the game with oh fuck (because I did all the endings). That could be bad. Lol?

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 28, 2023 9:57 AM

        This coule be a trip into the past, like Artorias of the Abyss for Dark Souls.

Hello, Meet Lola