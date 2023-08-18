New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Tencent is reviving the Delta Force FPS series

Tencent recently put out a teaser trailer for a new Delta Force game, which is supposedly set to get a full reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Tencent
6

Delta Force may not be a military shooter that immediately comes to mind anymore, but from 1998 to 2009, it was a fairly regular series from now-defunct NovaLogic on PC. Now, Tencent may be bringing it back. The Chinese gaming giant released a recent teaser trailer for a new game in the Delta Force series and further teased that a full reveal is coming at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. It would appear that TiMi Studio Group is handling development of the title.

Tencent collaborated with IGN to put out a teaser trailer for a new Delta Force game this week. For campaign and context, the newest Delta Force will be based on the Black Hawk Down film, featuring intense urban battles. It will also feature boosts to the multiplayer that the original Delta Force games were fairly well-known for, expanding with large-scale maps, vehicle routes, and the opportunity to use tanks, helicopters, and other military vehicles in combat.

The last game to come out of the Delta Force series was Delta Force: Xtreme 2 in 2009. NovaLogic was still around and had plans to continue the series with a new game called Delta Force Angel Falls, but the game became vaporware when NovaLogic and its asssets were acquired by THQ Nordic in 2016.

It’s unknown how Delta Force ended up in Tencent’s hands, but TiMi Studio Group is also an interesting pick for the developer. Many might know TiMi as the developers and maintainers of Pokemon Unite.

Vehicle combat in Tencent's Delta Force
Tencent's Delta Force will feature large-scale PVP multiplayer with boots-on-the-ground and vehicle combat.
Source: Tencent

It’s an odd pairing for sure, but we’re close to seeing what exactly Tencent and TiMi have in store for us with Delta Force next week. Stay tuned for Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, or right here at Shacknews as the details drop.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 18, 2023 10:18 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Tencent is reviving the Delta Force FPS series

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 18, 2023 6:37 AM

      Delta Force's back, in non-voxel form

      https://youtu.be/X8Ck8hTeBvg

      • nutop legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 18, 2023 6:54 AM

        oh wow, completely forgot about this series. my friends and i played the eff out of landwarrior and black hawk down.

        • SkeezPimp legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          August 18, 2023 8:22 AM

          I loved Black Hawk Down

        • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          August 18, 2023 10:14 AM

          Black Hawk Down was so god damn much fun. I thought I wanted more Operation Flashpoint sim stuff, but then BHD came out and showed that, hey, there ain't nothing wrong with leaning towards pure action. It was so damn freaking fun. Never did play the expansion :(

      • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 18, 2023 6:57 AM

        The draw distance on that voxel terrain was batshit back in the day.

      • Fooldozer legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 18, 2023 7:40 AM

        how the heck am I supposed to pixel hunt snipers a mile away without voxels?

      • rheroux legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 18, 2023 8:02 AM

        Hahah. I love this game

      • Snapplewolf
        reply
        August 18, 2023 8:25 AM

        “Powering up, let’s do this”

        No. Lol.

      • jcutner legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 18, 2023 9:44 AM

        would love it if raven could make another SoF game

        • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          August 18, 2023 10:17 AM

          I want a Heretic II remaster + a Heretic 3 :(

        • Snapplewolf
          reply
          August 18, 2023 10:29 AM

          oh fuck yeah. I would love another hyper-violent body mutilator simulator

      • deject legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 18, 2023 11:52 AM

        this looks like another COD clone lmao

        not sure why we need more of those, trying to be one ruined Battlefield

Hello, Meet Lola