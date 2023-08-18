Tencent is reviving the Delta Force FPS series Tencent recently put out a teaser trailer for a new Delta Force game, which is supposedly set to get a full reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.

Delta Force may not be a military shooter that immediately comes to mind anymore, but from 1998 to 2009, it was a fairly regular series from now-defunct NovaLogic on PC. Now, Tencent may be bringing it back. The Chinese gaming giant released a recent teaser trailer for a new game in the Delta Force series and further teased that a full reveal is coming at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. It would appear that TiMi Studio Group is handling development of the title.

Tencent collaborated with IGN to put out a teaser trailer for a new Delta Force game this week. For campaign and context, the newest Delta Force will be based on the Black Hawk Down film, featuring intense urban battles. It will also feature boosts to the multiplayer that the original Delta Force games were fairly well-known for, expanding with large-scale maps, vehicle routes, and the opportunity to use tanks, helicopters, and other military vehicles in combat.

The last game to come out of the Delta Force series was Delta Force: Xtreme 2 in 2009. NovaLogic was still around and had plans to continue the series with a new game called Delta Force Angel Falls, but the game became vaporware when NovaLogic and its asssets were acquired by THQ Nordic in 2016.

It’s unknown how Delta Force ended up in Tencent’s hands, but TiMi Studio Group is also an interesting pick for the developer. Many might know TiMi as the developers and maintainers of Pokemon Unite.

Tencent's Delta Force will feature large-scale PVP multiplayer with boots-on-the-ground and vehicle combat.

Source: Tencent

It’s an odd pairing for sure, but we’re close to seeing what exactly Tencent and TiMi have in store for us with Delta Force next week. Stay tuned for Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, or right here at Shacknews as the details drop.