Tencent to acquire majority stake in Dying Light dev Techland Tencent is currently in the process of becoming Techland's majority stakeholder.

Since Dying Light 2 launched early last year, developer Techland has been occupied with adding new content to the zombie survival game and addressing any issues that may pop up along the way. However, the company’s business will soon take an interesting turn, as a major investment is incoming. Techland has announced that it has reached an agreement with Tencent to make the entertainment conglomerate its majority stakeholder.

Techland announced the Tencent investment in an open letter posted on its website. Penned by CEO Paweł Marchewka, the letter reflects on the company’s more than 30 years of history. It also confirms that Tencent will soon become the majority stakeholder in the game developer.



Source: Techland

Teaming up with Tencent will allow us to move full speed ahead with the execution of the vision for our games. We have chosen an ally who has already partnered with some of the world's finest video game companies and helped them reach new heights while respecting their ways of doing things.

Marchewka goes on to reassure fans that Techland will retain full ownership of its intellectual property as well as its creative freedom after the acquisition. Tencent has been one of the busiest companies in the acquisition space over the last several years, increasing its portfolio with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry. Not only is the conglomerate the owner of Valorant and League of Legends creator Riot Games, but it also owns large shares in Ubisoft, FromSoftware, and more.

With Techland soon joining Tencent’s stable of video game developers, it’ll be interesting to see where the studio goes from here. Most recently, Techland announced a collaboration with The Walking Dead for special content in Dying Light 2. For more news on Techland and Tencent, stick with us here on Shacknews.