Tencent to acquire majority stake in Dying Light dev Techland

Tencent is currently in the process of becoming Techland's majority stakeholder.
Donovan Erskine
Techland
1

Since Dying Light 2 launched early last year, developer Techland has been occupied with adding new content to the zombie survival game and addressing any issues that may pop up along the way. However, the company’s business will soon take an interesting turn, as a major investment is incoming. Techland has announced that it has reached an agreement with Tencent to make the entertainment conglomerate its majority stakeholder.

Techland announced the Tencent investment in an open letter posted on its website. Penned by CEO Paweł Marchewka, the letter reflects on the company’s more than 30 years of history. It also confirms that Tencent will soon become the majority stakeholder in the game developer.

Rosario Dawson's character in Dying Light 2.

Source: Techland

Marchewka goes on to reassure fans that Techland will retain full ownership of its intellectual property as well as its creative freedom after the acquisition. Tencent has been one of the busiest companies in the acquisition space over the last several years, increasing its portfolio with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry. Not only is the conglomerate the owner of Valorant and League of Legends creator Riot Games, but it also owns large shares in Ubisoft, FromSoftware, and more.

With Techland soon joining Tencent’s stable of video game developers, it’ll be interesting to see where the studio goes from here. Most recently, Techland announced a collaboration with The Walking Dead for special content in Dying Light 2. For more news on Techland and Tencent, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

