Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Pokemon Unite developer partners with Capcom for new Monster Hunter game

Mobile gaming developer TiMi Studio Group has announced a partnership with Capcom to work on something new in the Monster Hunter franchise.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
1

Tencent subsidiary and mobile developer TiMi Studio Group has made a name for itself in the last few years by developing a number of popular mobile games for popular franchises, including Call of Duty Mobile and Pokemon Unite. It would appear that the Shenzhen, China-based studio is out to add another major franchise to its repertoire: Monster Hunter. TiMi Studio Group just signed a deal with Capcom in which it was announced that TiMi would develop a new mobile game in the Monster Hunter series.

TiMi Studio Group announced its agreement to collaborate with Capcom in a recent press release on the developer’s website. According to the announcement, TiMi and Capcom are officially joining forces to create a mobile gaming experience in the Monster Hunter universe.

Pokemon Unite promotional art featuring playable pokemon in the game.
TiMi Studio Group already developed and maintains Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty Mobile. Now it's joining forces with Capcom for a Monster Hunter mobile game.
Source: TiMi Studio Group

TiMi Studio Group goes on to share its enthusiasm in adapting the Monster Hunter franchise to a functional and fun mobile gaming experience.

“The in-development game will reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series, and offers players a new game experience unique for mobile devices and phones,” TiMi shared in its press release. “This first-time partnership between TiMi and Capcom will combine the experiences and strengths of both sides, allowing Monster Hunter to scale to more platforms with an aim to give global hunters – experienced or new – the freedom to hunt as they desire, anytime and anywhere.”

For those who don’t know, TiMi Studio Group is a subsidiary of Tencent. The studio has a long history of developing high-profile mobile titles. It is still the current developer on Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty Mobile.

With a Monster Hunter mobile game now confirmed to be in the works between TiMi and Capcom, stay tuned for further information on the game as it becomes available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola