Pokemon Unite developer partners with Capcom for new Monster Hunter game Mobile gaming developer TiMi Studio Group has announced a partnership with Capcom to work on something new in the Monster Hunter franchise.

Tencent subsidiary and mobile developer TiMi Studio Group has made a name for itself in the last few years by developing a number of popular mobile games for popular franchises, including Call of Duty Mobile and Pokemon Unite. It would appear that the Shenzhen, China-based studio is out to add another major franchise to its repertoire: Monster Hunter. TiMi Studio Group just signed a deal with Capcom in which it was announced that TiMi would develop a new mobile game in the Monster Hunter series.

TiMi Studio Group announced its agreement to collaborate with Capcom in a recent press release on the developer’s website. According to the announcement, TiMi and Capcom are officially joining forces to create a mobile gaming experience in the Monster Hunter universe.

TiMi Studio Group already developed and maintains Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty Mobile. Now it's joining forces with Capcom for a Monster Hunter mobile game.

Source: TiMi Studio Group

TiMi Studio Group goes on to share its enthusiasm in adapting the Monster Hunter franchise to a functional and fun mobile gaming experience.

“The in-development game will reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series, and offers players a new game experience unique for mobile devices and phones,” TiMi shared in its press release. “This first-time partnership between TiMi and Capcom will combine the experiences and strengths of both sides, allowing Monster Hunter to scale to more platforms with an aim to give global hunters – experienced or new – the freedom to hunt as they desire, anytime and anywhere.”

For those who don’t know, TiMi Studio Group is a subsidiary of Tencent. The studio has a long history of developing high-profile mobile titles. It is still the current developer on Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty Mobile.

With a Monster Hunter mobile game now confirmed to be in the works between TiMi and Capcom, stay tuned for further information on the game as it becomes available.