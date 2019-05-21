Call of Duty: Warzone & Modern Warfare's next season has been delayed
Infinity Ward and Activision are delaying Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare Season 4, as well as Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7.
Infinity Ward and Activision are delaying Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare Season 4, as well as Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7.
It looks like a lot of people enjoy Call of Duty Mobile, if this number of downloads is to be believed.
Take your headshots on the go with the diminutive Call of Duty Mobile when it launches next month.
If you're looking to play Call of Duty: Mobile, here's what you need to know about its Battle Royale mode.
Today, Activision and Tencent revealed free-to-play Call of Duty: Mobile, a custom-made version of the FPS shooter for Android and iOS. Sign up now for the beta this summer.