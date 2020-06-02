Call of Duty: Warzone & Modern Warfare's next season has been delayed Infinity Ward and Activision are delaying Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare Season 4, as well as Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7.

It’s been a rough few days to say the least in the United States in the wake of the wrongful killing of George Floyd and the protests in response to it. It has forced a number of major entities in the gaming space to take a step back and delay releases, announcements, and further content in respect to the priorities and needs of people right now. Call of Duty recently arrived at such a decision. Activision and Infinity Ward have decided to delay Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to a more appropriate time of release.

Activision announced their decision to delay new Call of Duty season launches on the Call of Duty Twitter on June 1, 2020. The decision to delay Warzone and Modern Warfare Season 4 and Mobile Season 7 was directly spurred by the protests and outcry going on in the United States and various places worldwide in response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

“While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time,” the statement said.

Activision and Infinity Ward’s sentiments are echoed in various parts of the industry. Sony, who was set to reveal new details of the PlayStation 5 console on June 4, 2020, has also chosen to postpone its planned presentation in response to the protests. While this may be disappointing for many, there’s a definite mood in the gaming industry that there are more appropriate times to speak to new content, whether that’s spurred by a concern over the divided attention or a dedication to aiding the situation.

As we await further details on the delayed seasons of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: Mobile