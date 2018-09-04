Grounded first-look preview: Ants, man, and the wasps
Obsidian is thinking small for its next major effort, Grounded. Shacknews gets a first look at what players can expect from this survival game.
Obsidian is thinking small for its next major effort, Grounded. Shacknews gets a first look at what players can expect from this survival game.
Obsidian Entertainment revealed its first title under the Microsoft umbrella at this year's X019 and Grounded is unlike anything the studio has made to this point.
Eager players can take on Crytek's Hunt: Showdown via Xbox Game Preview right now – happy hunting!
Hunt: Showdown will be making its way to Xbox Game Preview this spring
Xbox fans can now enjoy the savory taste of official chicken dinners now that the game hits version 1.0.
Act quickly to get the golden track suit in the lobby store.
Xbox One player are going to be finding some sand in their shorts after hot-dropping into PUBG’s desert-themed map.
Darwin Project hits Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview March 9.
The Warrior pack will be the first of three limited edition and exclusive cosmetic packs put out in celebration of the launch on Xbox One.
The highly anticipated game by System Era Softworks is finally going to be available to the public.