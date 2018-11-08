Maneater hands-on preview: Chomping at the bit
TripWire's upcoming open-world RPG puts players in the role of a shark with an appetite. Ecco the Dolphin this is not.
Jump into Killing Floor 2 for a swath of new content you'll want to dig into all summer long.
Tripwire is preparing the shark version of GTA with Maneater. We can't wait.
Pick up Killing Floor: Double Feature as a PlayStation 4 exclusive when it officially launches this May.
How am I doing today, Gary Busey? Find out when the long-time Hollywood actor joins the Killing Floor 2 roster for the holidays.
Halloween is around the corner and Killing Floor 2 is celebrating with its latest seasonal event.
Lots of zeds out there are ripe for the killin'.
The folks at Tripwire took to the PC Gaming Show to unveil the latest content for Killing Floor 2 plus a world exclusive reveal of new title Maneater.
The Zed hordes should make for even more nightmares in this version of the series.
The popular sequel will offer some exclusive content for the new version of the game.