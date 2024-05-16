Killing Floor 3 gets first developer diary since announcement On the 15th anniversary of Killing Floor, Tripwire Interactive goes into how the franchise has evolved and how its experience is shaping Killing Floor 3.

Last year, Tripwire Interactive floored Killing Floor fans at Gamescom 2023 by officially announcing the next game in the series. Since then, Tripwire has been a bit quiet on Killing Floor 3, likely working hard on the game with a teaser here and there. However, this week, as part the franchise’s 15th anniversary, Tripwire dropped something big for Killing Floor 3 in the form of a developer diary, which goes into the origin of the series and how what the team has learned led up to Killing Floor 3.

Tripwire Interactive released its first major Killing Floor 3 developer diary this week. The bulk of this video details the origins, challenges, and history of Killing Floor’s development. It details how the first game was do-or-die for the Tripwire devs. They banked everything on it, and then folks loved it. With Killing Floor 2, the team polished up the game, added far more classes and weaponry to go with them, and went all out on making it all bigger and better.

When it came to Killing Floor 3, the team knew its success was mostly as a cult hit. The conversations started as not just what Killing Floor 3 could be, but also how to keep that cult identity alive and well to satisfy the fans that had been along for the ride for years. The team has fond memories of the “scrappier days” of Killing Floor, but the important thing is that as their technology improves and as they’ve become more professional, the gritty soul of Killing Floor still burns in the third game.

There’s still no release date for Killing Floor 3 since its reveal at Gamescom 2023, but with developer diaries now rolling out, we could see updates more regularly. Stay tuned for more info as it drops right here at Shacknews.