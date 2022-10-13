Killing Floor 2's spooky Blood and Bonfires update available today Tripwire shared fresh details about the new Blood and Bonfires update for Killing Floor 2.

October is a month where players can enjoy a wealth of fun Halloween-related updates, events, and activities in games, including Killing Floor 2. If you’re curious as to what Killing Floor 2 has to offer this year, Tripwire Interactive shared a host of details today about the game’s Blood and Bonfires update which is available to all players for free starting today, October 13.

The Blood and Bonfires update adds new content into the game including a new map, mode, and weapons, along with an assortment of quality-of-life improvements. Additionally, the Blood and Bonfires update Halloween event begins today, October 13, and is set to run until November 10.

In an accompanying press release, some of the highlights that Killing Floor 2 players can look forward to with the Blood and Bonfires update were shared including the new featured community map, Barmwich Town, and new weekly game mode, Primary Target.

Killing Floor 2: Blood and Bonfires Update Highlights:

New Featured Community Map: Barmwich Town:

Standard Survival Map

Compatible with Survival, Weekly, and Endless Game Modes.

Time-limited Objectives, Tickets, and Cosmetics:

Seasonal objectives related to Barmwich Town

Complete all seasonal objectives to earn the Plague Doctor Backpack

Halloween Treat Prize Tickets

Halloween Treat Golden Prize Tickets

Weekly Game Mode:

Primary Target: In this mode, one player is chosen as the VIP and all Zeds will target the VIP. If the VIP dies, the full team is defeated, so protect them at all costs! The VIP can’t heal themself but will start with extra health points and the VIP can improve their damage output and resistance with low health points. The match lasts for seven waves and a new VIP is chosen for each wave. Good luck!

Weapons: 2 New Paid DLC Weapons with 5 Weapon Skins Each

Blood Sickle

G36C Assault Rifle

HRG Weapons: 2 New Free HRG Weapons

HRG Locust

HRG Dragonsblaze

Cosmetics: 4 Weapons Skin Bundles and 1 Outfit Bundle

Plague Doctor Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Xeno Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Classic MKII Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Chameleon MKII Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Character Outfit: Plague Doctor

Again, the Blood and Bonfires update for Killing Floor 2 is available starting today, and is free for all players. For more Tripwire and Killing Floor news, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including our past ShackStream featuring the Blood and Bonfires update along with giveaways from the Killing Floor 2 devs, and the recent acquisition of Tripwire, Limited Run Games, and Tuxedo Labs by Embracer Group.