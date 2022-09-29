Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: Killing Floor 2 Blood & Bonfires update & giveaway with the devs

New maps and weapons await us in Killing Floor 2 as we play live with Tripwire and give you a chance at picking up the game for free!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It’s just about to be the spooky season, which means it’s the time of the year when Tripwire Interactive brings some of the most fun updates to Killing Floor 2. As always, the developers have been preparing a Halloween update that will bring a new map, weapons, and more to the game. In celebration of the upcoming Blood and Bonfires update, Tripwire is streaming the game, and then we’re playing together and giving away codes to claim Killing Floor 2 for free!

It all begins with a special Tripwire Interactive stream on the developer’s Twitch channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. There, you’ll get to see Community Manager Mia Quattrochi and other Tripwire staff show off some of the new content in the Blood and Bonfires update. Then, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET, the action will move over to the Shacknews Twitch channel where we’ll be playing the new update and giving away codes to claim Killing Floor 2 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. You can also watch the streams below.

The Blood and Bonfires update promises to be quite the fun romp. It includes a few new weapons and a fresh new map for players to explore and survive. Barmwich Town is a new rustic village map that is compatible with Survival, Weekly, and Endless Game Modes.

Meanwhile, new free weapons include the HRG Locust for Survivalists and the HRG Dragonblaze for Firebugs while paid DLC weapons include the G36C for SWAT and Blood Sickle for Berserkers. The Locust is a new take on the Seeker Six rocket launcher that fires locust nanobots to attack Zeds, as well as targeted rockets. Meanwhile, the Dragonblaze is a refitted Doomstick shotgun that fires either a straight or horizontal line of fire to keep foes at bay. The G36C is a new rifle with armor piercing bullets that should plow through heavily defensive targets. Lastly, the Blood Sickle is an interchangeable scythe that can be used in a short or long-range mode at the cost of speed.

Join us as we explore all of the upcoming content of the Killing Floor 2 Blood and Bonfires update and take part in the chance to get yourself a code for the game! We’ll be going live shortly.

