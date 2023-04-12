Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Deceive Inc. Mischief with Tripwire Interactive

We're playing Deceive Inc. with Tripwire Interactive and giving away codes!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tripwire Interactive
1

We here at Shacknews are quite stealthy, if we say so ourselves. We showed off those skills in a recent episode of Big Team Building in which we dove into Deceive Inc, the new multiplayer spy game from Sweet Bandits Studios and Tripwire Interactive. Now, we’re joining forces with the folks at Tripwire for a Deceive Inc. giveaway stream. Tune in!

ShackStream: Deceive Inc. with Tripwire Interactive

We’ll be streaming Deceive Inc. on the Shacknews Twitch channel today at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. News Editor Donovan Erskine will be joined by Jared and other members of the Tripwire Interactive team. During the stream, we’ll check out the different modes in Deceive Inc. showing off the game and getting insight into its creation.

You can also tune into the stream for a chance to receive a free copy of Deceive Inc., courtesy of Tripwire Interactive. We’ve got a code for Epic Games Store, Xbox, and PS5 to give away.

In Deceive Inc, players disguise themselves as other people and deploy gadgets in order to successfully extract an objective before other teams. Deceive Inc was released last month, offering a new take on the stealth genre. We enjoyed its colorful design and variety of spy options in our review.

Thanks for tuning into our Deceive Inc. stream with Tripwire Interactive. If you’d like to further support Shacknews, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola