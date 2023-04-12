ShackStream: Deceive Inc. Mischief with Tripwire Interactive We're playing Deceive Inc. with Tripwire Interactive and giving away codes!

We here at Shacknews are quite stealthy, if we say so ourselves. We showed off those skills in a recent episode of Big Team Building in which we dove into Deceive Inc, the new multiplayer spy game from Sweet Bandits Studios and Tripwire Interactive. Now, we’re joining forces with the folks at Tripwire for a Deceive Inc. giveaway stream. Tune in!

ShackStream: Deceive Inc. with Tripwire Interactive

We’ll be streaming Deceive Inc. on the Shacknews Twitch channel today at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. News Editor Donovan Erskine will be joined by Jared and other members of the Tripwire Interactive team. During the stream, we’ll check out the different modes in Deceive Inc. showing off the game and getting insight into its creation.

You can also tune into the stream for a chance to receive a free copy of Deceive Inc., courtesy of Tripwire Interactive. We’ve got a code for Epic Games Store, Xbox, and PS5 to give away.

In Deceive Inc, players disguise themselves as other people and deploy gadgets in order to successfully extract an objective before other teams. Deceive Inc was released last month, offering a new take on the stealth genre. We enjoyed its colorful design and variety of spy options in our review.

Thanks for tuning into our Deceive Inc. stream with Tripwire Interactive. If you’d like to further support Shacknews, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel.