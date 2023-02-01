Deceive Inc. gets March 2023 release date & open beta Tripwire Interactive and Sweet Bandits Studios' spy vs. spy PVP fps is coming out in March and interested players can check it out in upcoming demo sessions.

It’s a good day for plucky and stylish spy game Deceive Inc. After being in development for some time, the game finally has a release date. And what’s more, Tripwire Interactive and Sweet Bandits Studios announced that Deceive Inc. would have a Steam Next Fest demo and open beta ahead of Deceive Inc.’s March release date.

Tripwire and Sweet Bandits announced Deceive Inc.’s release date on February 1, 2023, as shared by the PlayStation Blog. On March 21, 2023, Deceive Inc. will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Additionally, there will be chances to further explore the game. PC players can check it out as of February 6 when a new demo for Deceive Inc. launches as part of Steam Next Fest. Meanwhile, all available platforms will have a chance to try the game when Sweet Bandits launches a cross-platform open beta on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Oh, by the way, the game will feature crossplay.

Source: Tripwire Interactive

We’ve had blasts checking out Deceive Inc. in the past. In this undercover PVP, players take on a spy and gadget loadout of their choosing, with some spies specializing in disguises, some in combat, some in thievery, and more. In matches, players use holographic watches to disguise themselves as numerous NPCs to fit in and sneak about stealing intel. Eventually, player go for an objective briefcase, steal it, and try to escape to win. However, other spies are doing the same and can engage you at any point from beginning to end if they can see through your disguise by your actions.

We’ve played early builds of the game and enjoyed ourselves, not to mention talking to the Sweet Bandits devs several times. There aren’t many games like Deceive Inc. and it seems to deliver well on its unique gameplay in practice.

With a release date set and open betas coming, be sure to stay tuned for more coverage of Deceive Inc. as we get closer to its launch.