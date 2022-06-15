Shacknews E6 2022: Deceive Inc. gameplay interview We look a little deeper at what it takes to be the spy of all spies in this upcoming multiplayer espionage fest from Tripwire Interactive and Sweet Bandits Studios.

Shacknews E6 has come out of the shadows to deliver another day of exciting interviews, panels, and other fun stuff. Among our lineup of programming for this second day is a fresh look at the upcoming Deceive Inc., the espionage multiplayer thriller from the folks at Tripwire Interactive and Sweet Bandits Studios.

Shacknews E6 2022: Deceive Inc. gameplay interview

Join our own TJ Denzer and Greg Burke as they talk to Sweet Bandits Studio co-studio head and designer Philippe Pelletier-Baribault. They talk about the making of Deceive Inc., the mechanics behind, and break down some of the gameplay that players can expect to see.

For those who are coming in cold, Deceive Inc. is a spy thriller that was first revealed back in March. This game sees players working towards objectives in vintage spy fashion. That includes donning disguises, using tricked-out gadgets, and overall being a suave and debonair son of a gun. Of course, you aren't the only spy in the game, so be ready to take on the competition. Only one spy can complete the objective, so make sure it's you.

Shacknews E6 is going on right now and continuing through Friday, June 17. Check out more features like this one, along with more developer interviews, live music performances, and a special indie showcase presentation that's set to air later today. Head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel to see everything live. If you can't watch on Twitch, you can find our full slate of programming on demand from the Shacknews YouTube channel.