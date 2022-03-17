Tripwire Presents partners with Sweet Bandit Studios to release Deceive Inc. The espionage multiplayer will come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S under the Tripwire Presents banner in early 2023.

Tripwire Interactive is no stranger to publishing. Over the years, in addition to rolling out its own library of solid games like Maneater, it has also aided in delivering titles like Chivalry 2. Now, its newly branded publishing wing, Tripwire Presents, is banding together with another studio, Sweet Bandit, to bring us upcoming espionage multiplayer title Deceive Inc. in early 2023.

Tripwire Presents recently announced its partnership with Sweet Bandit Studios and their upcoming game together in both a tweet and a YouTube video going over the move to the Tripwire Presents label. Tripwire Presents will act as the dedicated publishing arm of Tripwire Interactive from here on out, aiming to put a little more distinction between Tripwire Interactive first-party games and the games it helps produce.

“The difference between us and perhaps other publishers is that we’re developers first and foremost,” explained Tripwire CEO Alan Wilson. “So you know what it’s like, someone breathing down your neck going ‘no you must do it this way,’ it’s not a collaborative style. It’s not helpful… We’re going to give you feeback on your game and we will require you to answer that feeback, but part of that answer may be, ‘no, that doesn’t fit with our vision.’”

This is culminating in the announcement of partnership with Sweet Bandit Studios, who are working on Deceive Inc.. It’s an espionage multiplayer game in which players are to either intercept an objective using a number of specialized spies with unique gear and abilities. You’ll pick out your character, load them up with gadgets, and move out to grab the goods, but rival spies are also looking to get away with the prize. You’ll have to be fast and sleek if you want to make sure you’re the one who extracts with the objective first.

Tripwire Presents and Sweet Bandit Studios are set to deliver Decieve Inc. sometime in early 2023 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Stay tuned for more details as we keep chugging along towards the release next year.