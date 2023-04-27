Deceive Inc. Misery Empire update brings a new playable character & free Steam weekend Red brings a femme fatale style of spywork to Deceive Inc., and you can see her and more of what the game has to offer for free on Steam this weekend.

Deceive Inc. came out of Sweet Bandit Studios and Tripwire Presents last month and now players on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam check out one of the biggest updates to come to the game since launch. The Misery Empire brings a multitude of fun new features and tweaks, including a new Heat system for unnecessarily harming civilians, the ability to share Intel points on a team, and the new agent, Red. It all comes alongside a free weekend happening on Steam starting today.

Sweet Bandits and Tripwire went into full detail on the Deceive Inc. Misery Empire update in a press release on April 27, 2023. This update brings all sorts of content to the game on all available platforms, but the marquee of it is definitely new agent Red. She occupies the role of a femme fatale type in Deceive Inc. Utilizing a machine pistol, Red can lay down rapid-fire damage on an enemy spy, but her real talent lies in Charm. By charming an opponent, Red can both slow and neutralize them. If they dare to fire while charmed, they’ll also become heartbroken and become more vulnerable to damage.

Red isn’t the only cool new addition. The new Heat system is also going to force players to be more cautious with callous shootouts. If you take out too many civilians in the line of duty, you’ll gain heat, which will add an increasing vulnerability debuff to you. You can wait out the heat, but mistaking too many NPCs for enemy spies is now a fast way to turn yourself into a pincushion for enemy bullets. Additionally, Intel points have been updated so that on Squad matches, they are shared among the team now. You won’t have to worry about each spy having to get their own share of Intel to make progress. Now it can be shared.

The Deceive Inc. Misery Update has plenty more tweaks and improvements and it comes alongside a free weekend on Steam, which is going right now and runs until Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Be sure to check out our review of the game as well and stay tuned for more Deceive Inc. updates as they drop.